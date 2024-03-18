Former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is entering his second year with Tennessee football but this off-season is much different than his first.

While he spent year one learning under Joe Milton III and preparing to be the backup. Now, he is the unquestioned starter and learning everything that goes into filling that position.

This includes stepping up as a leader given the territory that comes with the position.

"Quarterback position, got the ball in your hands, everybody is paying attention to that position," said Vols coach Josh Heupel. "Better have some of those (leadership) traits right from the jump. The hard thing as a young quarterback on the leadership side of it is you're still pushing extremely hard on the fundamentals, the growth and mastering of our offense, mastering what's going on on the other side of the ball."

Where Iamaleava is at in his development as a leader is excelling in one-on-one situations. When talking directly to a teammate, he knows how to communicate in this regard.

The area he is looking to grow in is being a leader amongst the entire roster. There is a skill in having your voice heard throughout the team that he is still working on improving.

Heupel did make sure to note this is common among young quarterbacks. There is a progression of leadership that begins with one-on-one interaction and can transform into controlling the locker room.

"He does a phenomenal job in one-on-one situations," said Heupel. "Communication with wide receivers after a series, offensive line. The growth, his voice within our entire program, he's got to continue to grow in that role. That's something that's true for every young quarterback, though. Expect him to continue to mold into that."

Outside of his leadership, Heupel also expects growth on the field. As he learns what it takes to start 12 games as an SEC quarterback, there are things that he will have to pick up on starting with spring practice.

