Tennessee football continues to be a popular commodity.

The season ticket allotment of 70,500 at Neyland Stadium has sold more than three months before the 2024 season, the school announced Wednesday.

It is the second-straight year that football season tickets have sold out and the third time in the past 23 years.

"Vol Nation has proven once again why they are the best fan base in all of sports," Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White said in a press release. "It's truly remarkable to think that we have sold out all 70,000+ of our season tickets for he second straight year. We can't wait to host everyone again this fall on Rocky Top!"

A strategic plan, announced by White and the Tennessee athletics department in 2021, set financial goals over the next decade, including season ticket benchmarks that were previously exceeded by significant margins.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Tennessee sold 4,000 more tickets than the target number of 61,490. In 2023, the goal of 61,500 was achieved by 9,500 more tickets.

An increase in tickets sales are the result of Tennessee's improved on-field product.

The Vols have 20 games over the last two seasons and are 18-4 in home games since Josh Heupel took over as head coach in 2021.

Tennessee, which has sold out 13-straight games, paced the SEC in overall home attendance at 713,405 and average home attendance at 101,915 last season. Both numbers ranked top five nationally.

The Vols' 102-year-old football cathedral is currently undergoing a number of renovation projects, including the west and south end zone concourses. A new jumbotron and seating areas were added before the 2022 season while a field-level suite on the west sideline opened last year.

Tennessee opens its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 at Neyland Stadium.