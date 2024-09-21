Tennessee football spoils Oklahoma SEC opener

Tennessee's defense totaled three sacks and 11 tackles for loss in another dominant outing . Tyre West and Jaxson Moi recorded sack while James Pearce Jr. and Jayson Jenkins were each credited with half of a sack.

But even with the Vols' offensive struggles, there was nothing Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1) could do to take advantage of it when they had the ball. Starting quarterback Jackson Arnold was pulled after the first half and backup Michael Hawkins Jr. , who led Oklahoma on its lone touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, wasn't enough of a spark to ignite any kind of comeback effort.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) did just enough offensively, though it struggled to run the ball consistently for the first time in four games. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava , who finished 13-of-21 passing for 194 yards, hit on a few shots downfield, including a 66-yard touchdown strike to Dont'e Thornton Jr. in the first quarter.

Tennessee forced three turnovers--two of which came one play after the Vols' offense coughed up the ball--and limited the Sooners to just 222 yards of total offense to headline a 25-15 triumph at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

NORMAN, Okla. — On a night where Tennessee turned the ball over twice, was missing some pieces along its offensive line and committed a plethora of penalties, the No. 6 Vols' used an opportunistic defense and a couple of big plays on offense to spoil No. 15 Oklahoma 's SEC opener.

FIRST QUARTER

6 plays, 42 yards, 2:36 (time of possession)

Both teams struggled to move the ball early. Oklahoma failed to convert on fourth down around midfield and Tennessee's first two drive ended in punts. Jermod McCoy swung the momentum back in the Vols' favor after intercepting a Jackson Arnold pass with the Sooners driving. Nico Iamaleava took advantage, hitting Bru McCoy for a 38-yard gain to set up first-and-goal, but Tennessee ultimately settled for a Max Gilbert 27-yard field goal for the lead.

Tennessee 3, Oklahoma 0

10 plays, 55 yards, 3:12

Oklahoma answered after its early turnover. The Sooners drive started with a 17-yard run from Jovantae Barnes. Then three more rushes put them into Tennessee territory for the second time. Oklahoma was knocking on the door after a pass interference call on Rickey Gibson III moved it up 15 more yards, but the Vols' defense held and Taylor Keltner evened the score with a 37-yard field goal.

Tennessee 3, Oklahoma 3

2 plays, 75 yards, 0:39

Tennessee's last drive of the quarter started with a penalty, then went forward the rest of the way. Iamaleava set up second-and-1 with a screen pass to Squirrel White, then on the next play connect with Dont'e Thornton Jr. over the middle of the field for a 66-yard touchdown to put the Vols back in front with three seconds left in the quarter.

Tennessee 10, Oklahoma 3

SECOND QUARTER

0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00

Oklahoma was on the door step of the end zone again after an Iamaleava fumble at the 5-yard line, but Joshua Josephs snatched the momentum back for Tennessee--literally. He stripped the ball from Arnold on the first play of the ensuing driving and recovered it. The Vols ended up punting, but Jackson Ross pinned the Sooners at their own 5. After a false start penalty, Jayson Jenkins wrapped up Barnes in the end zone for a safety.

Tennessee 12, Oklahoma 3

8 plays, 46 yards, 3:47

After being largely ineffective through much of the first half, Tennessee's run game picked up late in the second quarter. The Vols leaned heavily on Sampson on their third scoring drive. He carried the ball seven of the eight plays of the drive, totaling 46 yards and the 1-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead just before halftime.

Tennessee 19, Oklahoma 3

THIRD QUARTER

6 plays, 53 yards, 2:49

Tennessee was unable to establish the run early in the third quarter, but the Vols reached inside the Oklahoma 30 on a 42-yard throw from Iamaleava to McCoy down the sideline. Tennessee didn't go much further with three-straight runs that totaled just 5 yards, but Gilbert came through again with a 41-yard field goal to come away with points.

Tennessee 22, Oklahoma 3

FOURTH QUARTER



10 plays, 68 yards, 3:30

It took 20 quarters, but an opposing offense managed to reach the end zone against Tennessee's defense. After a review ruled Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. short of the goal line, he passed to Barnes for a touchdown--the Sooners' first to trim the Vols' lead. Keltner's extra point, pushed back because of a penalty on a two-point try, missed wide.

Tennessee 22, Oklahoma 9

4 plays, 9 yards, 1:40

Whatever momentum that Oklahoma captured on its touchdown drive, it wasn't able to hold on to it. The Tennessee defense left the Sooners little breathing room and a futile attempt to keep their offense on the field failed on fourth-and-long. The turnover on downs eventually set up Gilbert's third field goal, good from 32 yards.

Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 9

9 plays, 76 yards, 2:17

Tennessee's defense had seemingly held, but a roughing the passer call on fourth down gave Oklahoma another chance. Hawkins had a touchdown run taken off the board after review, but Barnes scored on fourth-and-goal. The two-point try with 1:09 to go failed.

Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15