It was unclear a month ago what Cam Seldon's role would be in Tennessee's running backs room at the start of the season.

Just days before the No. 15 Vols' opener against Chattanooga on Saturday (12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network), De'Rail Sims indicated that Seldon may not be as held back as previously believed five months after a shoulder injury sidelined him in the spring.

More than a week after Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said that Seldon, who was limited through the first part of fall camp and wore a red non-contact jersey, was cleared for contact, Sims, the Vols' first-year running backs coach, said that the staff was ready to "turn loose" Seldon in his first game action since the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

“(Seldon) has been doing good," Sims said. "He’s been doing a really good job of sitting up there attacking the practice. So we’ll turn loose on Saturday and let him see what we can do.”

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Seldon played mainly special teams as a freshman last season before moving into the No. 2 spot behind Dylan Sampson in the Vols' bowl game. He totaled 106 yards on 25 carries and average more than eight yards per carry.

Seldon was expected to feature heavily in the rotation, but suffered a shoulder injury in the spring that required surgery and kept him from participating until fall camp.