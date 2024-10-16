Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili pens letter to team, fans following injury

Pili, who began his career at BYU and played four seasons there before transferring to Tennessee last season, penned a letter to teammates and fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel confirmed Monday that Pili suffered an ACL injury and would miss the remainder of the season, leaving the Vols with a void to fill at linebacker.

Starting middle linebacker Keenan Pili , one of the key pieces of the Vols' stellar start on the defensive side of the ball, went down with an injury in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

"To my brother, coaches and staff, thank you for helping me become a better man on and off the field. Let's go finish what we started," Pili wrote. "To my family, wife and baby boy on the way, thank you for sacrificing for me to live my dream. I hope I made you proud. To Tennessee, friends and fans, thank you for treating me as family and giving me a place I can always call home. Your love and support has been felt during this time. To the game of football, I don't know what the future holds, but thank you for a lifetime of memories I will cherish and never forget.

"As hard and confusing as life may be, I thank my Father in Heaven for allowing me to play this game, and I trust in His plan."

Pili was expected to play a major role in Tennessee's defense when he arrived on campus last season, but an injury in the Vols' season opener against Virginia in Nashville sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Following the season, Pili was granted a waiver by the NCAA and opted to take advantage of a seventh year of eligibility. He started the first six games of the 2024 campaign, accounting for 29 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss on a Tennessee defense that has been among the most dominant in college football through the first half of the season.

"You guys know that's devastating, for us and the program. It's very rare you find a great kid but also a great player," Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks said. "He was having such a great season for us. He's a smart kid and a leader...He meant the world to us, he's just a tremendous kid, tremendous player and has a great family. It hurts to be quite honest because he put so much work into it. We wanted to see him finish this thing on his terms. The good news is I know he's going to respond and he's going to be a leader in his community.

"I don't think his football days are over, he's that talented. We pray for him and pray for his family and we wish him nothing but the best. I know he will be with us and continue to be around the program but it's extremely hurtful."