PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee men’s basketball announces full non-conference slate

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) cheers after making a basket during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) cheers after making a basket during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee released its 13-game non-conference schedule on Friday, filling its slate more than two months before the 2023-24 season opens in November.

The schedule includes three games against ACC teams and one Big Ten team within the first month of the season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Vols, who are coming off of an SEC title and just their second NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run in program history last season, open with Gardner-Webb on Nov. 4 at Food City Center.

Tennessee will play Louisville in the first of a home-and-home series at KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 9.

After home games against Montana and Austin Peay, the Vols will be one of six teams to play in the Baha Mar Bahamas Tournament on Nov. 21-22. The field includes Virginia, St. John’s and Baylor. Matchups will be scheduled at a later date.

2024-25 Tennessee men’s basketball
Date  Team  Location 

Nov. 4

Gardner-Webb

Knoxville

Nov. 9

Louisville

Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 13

Montana

Knoxville

Nov. 17

Austin Peay

Knoxville

Nov. 21

Baha Mar Championship (TBD)

Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 22

Baha Mar Championship (TBD)

Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 27

UT Martin

Knoxville

Dec. 3

Syracuse

Knoxville

Dec. 10

Miami (Jimmy V Classic)

New York, NY

Dec. 14

Illinois

Champaign, Illinois

Dec. 17

Western Carolina

Knoxville

Dec. 23

Middle Tennessee State

Knoxville

Dec. 31

Norfolk State

Knoxville

Advertisement

Tennessee will return to Knoxville to face UT Martin on Nov. 27 and then play host to Syracuse as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3.

The Vols previously beat the Orange, 73-56 in the 2023 Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee announced 2024-25 SEC basketball schedule

One week later, the Vols are set to face Miami in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 10 (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Tennessee will complete the second game of its two-year series with Illinois with a high profile bout at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on Dec. 14 after the Vols beat the Fighting Illini in an 86-79 victory in Knoxville last season.

The Vols wrap up non-conference play against Western Carolina, Middle Tennessee State and Norfolk State before beginning opening their SEC schedule vs. Arkansas on Jan. 4.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLW1lbi1zLWJhc2tldGJhbGwtYW5ub3VuY2Vz LWZ1bGwtbm9uLWNvbmZlcmVuY2Utc2xhdGUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRlbm5lc3NlZS1tZW4tcy1iYXNrZXRiYWxsLWFu bm91bmNlcy1mdWxsLW5vbi1jb25mZXJlbmNlLXNsYXRlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx NTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK