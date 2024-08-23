Tennessee released its 13-game non-conference schedule on Friday, filling its slate more than two months before the 2023-24 season opens in November.

The schedule includes three games against ACC teams and one Big Ten team within the first month of the season.

The Vols, who are coming off of an SEC title and just their second NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run in program history last season, open with Gardner-Webb on Nov. 4 at Food City Center.

Tennessee will play Louisville in the first of a home-and-home series at KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 9.

After home games against Montana and Austin Peay, the Vols will be one of six teams to play in the Baha Mar Bahamas Tournament on Nov. 21-22. The field includes Virginia, St. John’s and Baylor. Matchups will be scheduled at a later date.