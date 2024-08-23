Tennessee men’s basketball announces full non-conference slate
Tennessee released its 13-game non-conference schedule on Friday, filling its slate more than two months before the 2023-24 season opens in November.
The schedule includes three games against ACC teams and one Big Ten team within the first month of the season.
The Vols, who are coming off of an SEC title and just their second NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run in program history last season, open with Gardner-Webb on Nov. 4 at Food City Center.
Tennessee will play Louisville in the first of a home-and-home series at KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 9.
After home games against Montana and Austin Peay, the Vols will be one of six teams to play in the Baha Mar Bahamas Tournament on Nov. 21-22. The field includes Virginia, St. John’s and Baylor. Matchups will be scheduled at a later date.
|Date
|Team
|Location
|
Nov. 4
|
Gardner-Webb
|
Knoxville
|
Nov. 9
|
Louisville
|
Louisville, Ky.
|
Nov. 13
|
Montana
|
Knoxville
|
Nov. 17
|
Austin Peay
|
Knoxville
|
Nov. 21
|
Baha Mar Championship (TBD)
|
Nassau, Bahamas
|
Nov. 22
|
Baha Mar Championship (TBD)
|
Nassau, Bahamas
|
Nov. 27
|
UT Martin
|
Knoxville
|
Dec. 3
|
Syracuse
|
Knoxville
|
Dec. 10
|
Miami (Jimmy V Classic)
|
New York, NY
|
Dec. 14
|
Illinois
|
Champaign, Illinois
|
Dec. 17
|
Western Carolina
|
Knoxville
|
Dec. 23
|
Middle Tennessee State
|
Knoxville
|
Dec. 31
|
Norfolk State
|
Knoxville
Tennessee will return to Knoxville to face UT Martin on Nov. 27 and then play host to Syracuse as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3.
The Vols previously beat the Orange, 73-56 in the 2023 Maui Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii.
One week later, the Vols are set to face Miami in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 10 (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Tennessee will complete the second game of its two-year series with Illinois with a high profile bout at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on Dec. 14 after the Vols beat the Fighting Illini in an 86-79 victory in Knoxville last season.
The Vols wrap up non-conference play against Western Carolina, Middle Tennessee State and Norfolk State before beginning opening their SEC schedule vs. Arkansas on Jan. 4.
