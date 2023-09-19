Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes has received a contract extension.

Barnes' contract is extended by one year — now reaching the end of the 2027-28 season.

He will earn $6 million in the final year of the new deal.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"We are thrilled to be able to extend Rick and continue to build on the tremendous men's basketball program he has developed here on Rocky Top," said Athletic Director Danny White. "He has infused a fantastic culture within our team and our players have represented Tennessee in a first-class manner both on the court and in the classroom.

"Our fans have resonded to help create an electric atmosphere on gamedays and I can't wait to watch the Vols continue our quest for more championships under Rick's leadership."

Barnes will now enter his ninth season in Knoxville and 37th as a head coach.

While at the top of the Vols' program, he has made five-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and won a minimum of 25 games four times. This has resulted in four top-four seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

His current record with the program is 175-92.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: NBA 2K24 releases ratings for former Tennessee basketball stars

He has even led Tennessee to a No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll for a total of four weeks.

"Tennessee has always been great to me and my family," Barnes said. "I thank Danny and this great University for the opportunity as we gear up for the upcoming season. With all of the excitement surrounding campus and the city of Knoxville as a whole, I'm thrilled that we can continue being a part of that positive momentum on campus. I'm extremely blessed and don't take any of it for granted. It's an exciting time to be a Vol."

The Vols will begin the 2023-24 season on Nov. 6 against Tennessee Tech. Ahead of the regular season, they will also face Michigan State and Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibitions.