Tennessee's highly anticipated SEC opener at Oklahoma next Saturday has a kickoff time.

The No. 7 Vols will face the No. 15 Sooners at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Sept. 21, the conference announced Monday.

It will mark the second time this season that Tennessee has played a primetime game on ABC. The Vols beat previously ranked NC State, 51-10 on the network last Saturday.

Tennessee will be the first SEC opponent that Oklahoma has faced since officially joining the league along with Texas. The two programs have met four previous times with the Sooners holding a 3-1 edge all-time, but this will be the first match up between the teams since 2015.

The Vols last played at Oklahoma in 2014.

The Sooners' inaugural SEC game will be one of a number of storylines heading into the game, though.

Fourth-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was a Heisman-finalist quarterback for the Sooners and led them to their last national championship in 2000 while current Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was the co-defense coordinator on that team.

Vols' second-year offensive coordinator Joey Halzle was also a quarterback at Oklahoma from 2006-08.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over NC State

Oklahoma (2-0) held off Houston at home last week to win 16-12 and will play Tulane on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Coming off of its route of NC State in Charlotte in which its defense held the Wolfpack to just 143 yards of total offense, Tennessee (2-0) will play host to Kent State (0-2) in its final tuneup before conference play on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Vols opened as a 47.5-point favorite.