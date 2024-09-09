PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee, Oklahoma kickoff time, TV designation announced

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser) (The Associated Press)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee's highly anticipated SEC opener at Oklahoma next Saturday has a kickoff time.

The No. 7 Vols will face the No. 15 Sooners at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Sept. 21, the conference announced Monday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

It will mark the second time this season that Tennessee has played a primetime game on ABC. The Vols beat previously ranked NC State, 51-10 on the network last Saturday.

Tennessee will be the first SEC opponent that Oklahoma has faced since officially joining the league along with Texas. The two programs have met four previous times with the Sooners holding a 3-1 edge all-time, but this will be the first match up between the teams since 2015.

The Vols last played at Oklahoma in 2014.

The Sooners' inaugural SEC game will be one of a number of storylines heading into the game, though.

Fourth-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was a Heisman-finalist quarterback for the Sooners and led them to their last national championship in 2000 while current Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was the co-defense coordinator on that team.

Vols' second-year offensive coordinator Joey Halzle was also a quarterback at Oklahoma from 2006-08.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over NC State

Oklahoma (2-0) held off Houston at home last week to win 16-12 and will play Tulane on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Coming off of its route of NC State in Charlotte in which its defense held the Wolfpack to just 143 yards of total offense, Tennessee (2-0) will play host to Kent State (0-2) in its final tuneup before conference play on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Vols opened as a 47.5-point favorite.

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLW9rbGFob21hLWtpY2tvZmYtdGltZS10di1k ZXNpZ25hdGlvbi1hbm5vdW5jZWQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRnRlbm5lc3NlZS1va2xhaG9tYS1raWNrb2ZmLXRpbWUtdHYt ZGVzaWduYXRpb24tYW5ub3VuY2VkJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK