Tennessee OL Lance Heard ruled out in top 15 road bout at Oklahoma

Tennessee will be down a starting offensive lineman for the second-straight week.

After being listed as questionable in the initial release of the No. 6 Vols’ injury report ahead of its road clash at No. 15 Oklahoma on Wednesday, tackle Lance Heard was ruled out on the latest report on Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Heard, who spent his freshman season at LSU in 2023 before transferring to Tennessee, started at left tackle in the Vols’ first two games against Chattanooga and NC State, but was sidelined last week vs. Kent State with an ankle injury.

Dayne Davis is expected to start in Heard’s place after filling the role last week. Davis has eight career starts at Tennessee.

Defensive back John Slaughter was listed as questionable in the latest report while William Wright, linebacker Ben Bolton and offensive lineman William Satterwhite were listed at “probable.”

The Vols (3-0) open SEC play against the Sooners (3-0) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tennessees is a 7-point favorite.