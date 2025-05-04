Tennessee softball roundup: Lady Vols close out season with top-four bout

Tennessee catcher Sophia Nugent (7) smiles after hitting a home run during a softball game between Tennessee and Auburn at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn., April 18, 2025. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee softball's regular season is in the books. After a series between the No. 2 Lady Vols and No. 4 Texas A&M in Knoxville, the next step is the SEC Tournament. Here's how Tennessee closed out the season.

May 1: Texas A&M (L, 1-0)

Tennessee got a gem from Karyln Pickens on Thursday to open the series, but couldn't get the run support necessary to win. Despite giving up just one run, the Lady Vols were shut out by Aggies pitcher Emiley Kennedy. Kennedy gave up just one hit in a complete game. The knock came from Saviya Morgan. However, she did walk eight batter giving Tennessee a fair share of base runners. Through seven frames, eight runners were left stranded. In the circle, Pickens threw the entire game giving up just six hits and one run. The run was unearned but still resulted in her taking a loss. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Karyln Pickens - 7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 1 HBP, 112 NP

May 2: Texas A&M (W, 5-1)

Tennessee and Texas A&M met for two games on Friday due to weather in Knoxville. In the opener, the Lady Vols got the offense they needed to scratch even in the series. Five runs did the trick with Sophia Nugent leaving the yard for two home runs in the game. Tennessee's five runs were unanswered until a sixth-inning single scored the Aggies' only run of the game. Sage Mardjetko got the start and went five innings before being pulled. She gave up the run while allowing six hits and striking out three batters. Pickens recorded the final six outs of the game without allowing a run on one hit. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Sophia Nugent - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 4 RBI, 2 HR

May 2: Texas A&M (L, 13-2 / 5 inn.)

The goal of getting in two games before the weather hit didn't work as planned. Game two between the teams was delayed in the middle of the second inning with Texas A&M leading 5-0. When the game resumed on Saturday, things didn't get much better for the Lady Vols. They ultimately lost by 11 in five innings. Tennessee saved its arms, throwing Erin Nuwer, Peyton Tanner and Charli Orsini. The Lady Vols' got a home run from Nugent. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Sophia Nugent - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 HR

