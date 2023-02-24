As the starting lineup was announced for Tennessee as it prepared to take on Dayton in the first game of the three-game series, there was a notable component missing.

The Vols' high-energy and charismatic coach Tony Vitello was announced to be suspended for the weekend set of games. The suspension was self-imposed by the university and Vitello with the violation unspecified. Associate head coach Josh Elander will assume the role of head coach over the weekend

However, this lack of typical leadership proved to be inconsequential in the first game of the series.

Tennessee (4-2) took down the Flyers (0-4) 12-2 on Friday night.

On the bump for the Vols was ace pitcher Chase Dollander. Heading into the season, Dollander was projected as the No. 2 overall prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft and the top pitcher.

However, in his first appearance of the year, he fell into some trouble. Against Arizona in the MLB Desert Invitational, Dollander pitched 4.2 innings where he gave up a pair of runs and three hits. He was ultimately stuck with the loss after the team couldn't provide run support and fell 3-1.

Although his debut outing wasn't bad, he looked improved against Dayton.

In the battle vs. the Flyers, Dollander threw 95 pitches and 5.2 innings. During this time, he gave up just two runs on a first-inning home run by Marcos Pujols. Following this slip-up, he settled in for a tie of a career-high 12 strikeouts as he gave up just five hits.

"(Dollander's) just got elite stuff," said Elander. "Guys are going to run into balls because it's a premium fastball. They have circled facing him a week before we play somebody. He's the guy and he's earned that. I have no issues or no concerns when he's on the mound."

In replacement for Dollander was freshman AJ Russell. During his 2.1 innings on the mound, he dominated. He retired all seven batters in order while recording five strikeouts.

"AJ (Russell's) been really good," said Elander. "That was kind of a late addition for us about two years ago now. He's made a great jump. He's got a lot of extension on his fastball. He's just really throwing strikes. We're trying to just get him out there on a weekend, kind of see how he bounces back from throwing a midweek. Really excited about him."

Pitching the final inning was Aaron Combs. He also saw no trouble as he struck out the side in 11 pitches. As a team, the Vols recorded 20 punchouts.

Unlike Dollander's first start of the year, the team provided an ample amount of run support on Friday.

This offensive explosion began quickly, as well. Tennessee scored in the first four innings including a five-spot in the third.

Leading the way in the batters' box were Jared Dickey, Zane Denton and Austen Jaslove. All three players recorded multiple hits and multiple RBI in the winning effort.

Dickey, Griffin Merritt and Jake Kendro all also hit towering home runs into the night sky. Dickey's went over the batter's eye in center field totaling 431 feet of carry. Merritt's went 424 feet.

"He's just a vet. He's got a ton of at-bats. He brings a ton to the table," said Elander on Merritt. "Obviously, offensively with what he can do in driving the ball yard. He's just a tremendous kid and we're lucky he's on our team."

Next, Tennessee will face off with Dayton at 2 p.m. ET in an attempt to take the series.