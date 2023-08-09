Tennessee is set to return nearly all of its production in the run game from a year ago, leading to high expectations for the Vols’ running backs room ahead of the 2023 season.

Count the Doak Walker Award selectors among those that holds the position in esteem.

Senior running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright were named to the award’s watchlist on Wednesday.

The award is given annually to the top running back in college football and Tennessee was one of 11 teams with multiple players listed.

Small, who made the list last preseason, accounted for 734 yards and 13 touchdowns on 157 carries.

Wright led all rushers with 875 yards and 10 scores, which tied for fourth most among SEC running backs.

Though Small and Wright are the headliners, Dylan Sampson is expected to have a productive season after impressing as a freshman while freshmen newcomers Khalifa Keith, Cam Seldon and DeSean Bishop round out the group.

Ten finalists for the award will be named in November and the list will be narrowed to three later that month with a winner announced in December.

Tennessee is currently in the second week of fall camp and will open its season on Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.