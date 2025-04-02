Tennessee's Tony Vitello named Perfect Game's Midseason Coach of the Year

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee is the consensus No. 1 team in the country across major college baseball polls due to this start.

This comes after he's led the defending national champion Vols to a 27-2 (8-1 SEC) start to the season.

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello was named Perfect Game's 2025 Midseason Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

"Having picked up just about every coach’s award out there in 2024, it would have been reasonable to think Vitello may not be able to duplicate last year’s success," Perfect Game's article began. "Well, nothing could be further from the truth as the Vols once again find themselves atop every Top-25 poll across the nation."

Despite losing all three weekend starters, key pieces to the bullpen and the majority of the batting order, Tennessee has climbed back to be the favorite to win the title this season.

This has also landed the Vols as the Perfect Game Midseason Team of the Year.

"This team plays with freedom but remains disciplined and they thrive under the expectations that they are the frontrunners for another national championship," Perfect Game said in its article.

Tennessee has reached this point through an effective offense and defense.

Offensively, the Vols sit fourth in the SEC in batting average (.317), a tie for second in runs (301) and second in home runs (71).

Tennessee is led at the plate by Gavin Kilen although he is currently battling back from injury. He is hitting .425 with 10 home runs. The Vols' home run leader is Andrew Fischer with 11 who just surpassed Kilen's 10. Three players have eight.

On the mound, Tennessee's staff has the best ERA in the SEC (2.48).

The Vols' Friday and Saturday starters have been extremely effective. Liam Doyle owns a 2.95 ERA and 4-1 record. Marcus Phillips has a 2.02 ERA and 2-0 record.

Out of the bullpen, Dylan Loy has a 0.00 ERA in 12 appearances and 12.2 innings pitched.

Next, Tennessee will host Texas A&M for a rematch of last season's College World Series finals. The set is scheduled for Friday-Saturday with a pair of games being broadcasted on national television.