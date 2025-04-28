Tennessee softball roundup: Lady Vols fight back to take road SEC series

Tennessee outfielder Taylor Pannell (3) celebrates making it to third base safely during a softball game between Tennessee and Auburn at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, Tenn., April 18, 2025. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee softball came into the week ranked as high as the No. 1 team in the country and No. 3 on D1softball. However, a tough slate of games saw the Lady Vols split the four matchups while falling at home to No. 14 Clemson and taking the SEC series at No. 20 Ole Miss. Here's what happened.

April 22: Clemson (L, 4-3/9inn)

Tennessee got off to an undesired start to the week in out-of-conference play during the top-15 bout. The Lady Vols found themselves trailing by a pair of runs in the sixth inning. However, a Gabby Leach single plated two runs to tie the game. However, in the ninth inning, the Tigers fouled out and scored by tagging up. Tennessee couldn't respond in the bottom of the frame. In the circle, Karlyn Pickens threw the entire game. Only one of the four allowed runs were earned in her impressive outing. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Karlyn Pickens - 9 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K, 1 HBP, 133 NP

April 25: at Ole Miss (L, 3-2)

In an attempt to get back on track against a ranked SEC opponent, Tennessee faltered in game one. The Lady Vols got good pitching but couldn't get the bats to produce enough offense. Tennessee scored both of its runs in the sixth inning. This came on a Kinsey Fiedler trip and Taylor Pannell sac-fly. In the circle, Pickens got the start and was handed a loss. She gave up one hit and three earned runs due to a walk and hit-by-pitch. Erin Nuwer entered in relief. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kinsey Fiedler - 4 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 1 RBI, 1 3B

April 26: at Ole Miss (W, 6-0)

Tennessee evened up the series the following day. The Lady Vols shut out the Rebels behind Pickens throwing a complete game. She went all seven innings and allowed seven hits but no runs to cross. She struck out 10 in the game, as well. Tennessee got its offense primarily in the seventh inning. It added four insurance runs in the frame off a Pannell double and fielders choice hit by Alannah Leach. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Karlyn Pickens - 7.0 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 116 NP

April 27: at Ole Miss (W, 7-1)

With the series on the line, Tennessee didn't have much issue taking the deciding game three. The Lady Vols fell into a 1-0 hole after one inning but put up seven unanswered runs to win. This included three runs in both the third and fifth innings. Pannell was the only one to leave the yard with Saviya Morgan and Laura Mealer providing other RBI. The other runs were scored on a steal of home and walk with the bases loaded. It was a group effort in the circle. Sage Mardjetko started before handing the ball to Nuwer after three innings. Nuwer got one out making way for Peyton Tanner to go 1.1 innings. Pickens finished the game and earned a win. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taylor Pannell - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR

