With No. 3 Tennessee softball's win over Kentucky on Friday night, the Lady Vols have secured at least a share of the SEC Regular Season Championship for the second straight season.

This is the program's third regular season conference title after previously winning in both 2007 and 2023. Tennessee parlayed this into its third conference tournament championship a year ago.

The Lady Vols can sit alone atop the standings with either a win on Saturday against the Wildcats or a loss by No. 10 Texas A&M in any of its remaining three games. The Aggies are facing No. 12 Florida in Gainesville.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee is 39-9 overall on the season and 18-5 in SEC play. With one game remaining, it will likely be the top seed in the SEC Tournament and is in position to be a top-eight seeded team in the NCAA Tournament giving it the right to host a Regional and Super Regional in Knoxville.

This would be the Lady Vols' 20th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament in years it was held. They have made eight Women's College World Series appearances as one of the last eight teams standing. This included last season.

Tennessee has never won the National Championship in softball but has been the runner-up twice in both 2007 and 2013.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where the Vols, Lady Vols stand in ESPN's bracketology post transfer window

Heading into Friday, the Lady Vols are led at the plate by Kiki Milloy. Considered one of the best players in the country, Milloy is hitting .362 at the plate with a .471 on-base percentage. She has hit the most home runs in program history through a career and is at 10 on the 2024 season.

In the circle, both Payton Gottshall and Karlyn Pickens have dominated. Gottshall has a 1.00 ERA and Pickens owns a 1.17. These are the No. 5 and 7 best marks in the country. As a staff, an ERA of 1.31 is the second-best.

The SEC Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 7, but the Lady Vols won't take the field until the quarterfinals begin on May 9. Then, the NCAA Tournament will kick-off on May 16. The bracket is revealed on May 12 during a selection show on ESPN2 beginning at 7 p.m. ET.