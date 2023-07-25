Tennessee is set to play in one of the premier tournaments in the college basketball regular season and now the Vols know who they will play first.

The bracket for the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was released Tuesday and Tennessee will play Syracuse on the opening day of the two-day event on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Tennessee's side of the bracket includes Gonzaga vs. Purdue while the opposite side feature match ups between Kansas and Chaminade and Marquette against UCLA.

The Vols are set to face Syracuse for the first time since 2002. The series between the programs, which began in 1972, is even at 3-3.

Tennessee has played in a number of marquee regular season invitationals under head coach Rick Barnes. The Vols won the Battle 4 Atlantis last November, edging out Kansas in the championship game.

The Vols are making their fourth appearance in Maui having previously competed in the event in 2004, 2011 and 2016.

Tennessee is coming off of a Sweet 16 run and returns leading scorer Santiago Vescovi and assist leader Zakai Zeigler. Key contributors Josiah-Jordan James, Jahmai Mashack, Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo are also back.

After red-shirting a year ago, Freddie Dilione and D.J. Jefferson are expected to play a heavy role this season along with transfer portal additions Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht.

Tennessee is set to open the 2023-24 season at Thompson-Boling Arena against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6.