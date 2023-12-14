Tennessee takes next step in 'Neyland Entertainment District' project
Tennessee has inched closer to further modernizing Neyland Stadium.
Months after pushing a proposal for a entertainment district outside of the south end of the Vols' football venue on the Tennessee River waterfront, the school announced Thursday that it has moved to the next phase, a Request For Proposals (RFP).
According to a press released, the RFP allows the school to engage with a Master Developer to "finance, operate and maintain" the project through a public and private partnership "in which the developer would lease university-owned land."
"Our vision for this transformational project is one step closer to reality," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said. "We have seen a tremendous response from a wide array to top developers to be a part of this extraordinary opportunity to create the Neyland Entertainment District. We are incredibly excited about the next step in the process and bidders submit their final proposals for this massive project that will postively impact our entire campus and the city of Knoxville. The Neyland Entertainment District will be a massive boon to America's College Sports City."
Previously announced in May, the Neyland Entertainment District is aims to turn the the G-10 parking garage, which links Neyland Stadium and the Food City Center, into a mix-use facility to "enhance the Tennessee football gameday experience."
The initial proposal included a boutique, full-service hotel and condominiums, restaurants, retail shops and a conference and event space as well as new tailgating space atop the multi-story parking garage.
A number of professional sports teams have constructed similar entertainment districts within or near by their arenas. White told the Knoxville News-Sentinel in May that The Battery Atlanta, which sits adjacent to the Atlanta Braves' home stadium at Trusit Park was among the inspirations for the idea of the entertainment district.
According to the release, the school has engaged with Washington D.C. based program management firm Brailsford & Dunlavey.
Neyland Stadium, which turned 100-years-old in 2021, is currently undergoing sveral renovations as part of a multi-phase project that began nearly three years ago.
It started in the north endzone concourse with a new jumbotron and premium seating outfitted with private concessions in the upper deck.
Ahead of the 2022 season, the iconic "VOLS" signs returned to the top of the south end zone bleachers and a field-level premium seating and dining areas beneath the west concourse were opened for the 2023 season.
The south concourse interior and exterior is under constriction and is expected to be completed by the 2024 season, bringing updated entry plazas and new brick facade among other additions.
Tennessee opens the 2024 season against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 at Neyland Stadium.
