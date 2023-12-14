Tennessee has inched closer to further modernizing Neyland Stadium.

Months after pushing a proposal for a entertainment district outside of the south end of the Vols' football venue on the Tennessee River waterfront, the school announced Thursday that it has moved to the next phase, a Request For Proposals (RFP).

According to a press released, the RFP allows the school to engage with a Master Developer to "finance, operate and maintain" the project through a public and private partnership "in which the developer would lease university-owned land."

"Our vision for this transformational project is one step closer to reality," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said. "We have seen a tremendous response from a wide array to top developers to be a part of this extraordinary opportunity to create the Neyland Entertainment District. We are incredibly excited about the next step in the process and bidders submit their final proposals for this massive project that will postively impact our entire campus and the city of Knoxville. The Neyland Entertainment District will be a massive boon to America's College Sports City."