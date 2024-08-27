PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee to host Indiana in men's basketball charity exhibition

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) gets his first points with a 3-point shot during the NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Tech on Monday, November 6, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) gets his first points with a 3-point shot during the NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Tech on Monday, November 6, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee will host Indiana for the first time in men's basketball in a high-profile charity exhibition in October, the school announced Tuesday.

The Vols and Hoosiers are set for an Oct. 27 match up at Food City Center to benefit the John McLendon Foundation.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"We are thrilled to host one of the best programs in the nation and support a worthy cause at the same time. I have a great deal of respect for Coach Woodson and I look forward to sharing a sideline with him for the first time," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said in a press release. "Indiana's first visit to Knoxville provides an excellent test for our guys before the season officially begins.

"Most of all, though, it is a great way to raise money for an impactful organization whose mission I fully support."

Tennessee and Indiana have met four times previously, all at neutral sites. The Hoosiers hold a 4-0 advantage in the series. The last meeting between the two teams was in the NIT Semifinals at Madison Square Garden in 1985.

The Vols, who are coming off of one of the best seasons in program history, winning the SEC and reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for just the second time ever, have played Division I teams in exhibition in the previous two seasons.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee men's basketball announces full non-conference slate

Tennessee defeated preseason No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80 in the Legends of Basketball Classic in Frisco, Texas in 2022 and beat No. 4 Michigan State, 89-88 in East Lansing, Michigan prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Vols have won 25-straight exhibition games since 2011.

The Hoosiers are entering their third season under head coach Mike Woodson. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23, but missed out on a postseason bid after a 19-14 finish last season.

Tickets for the Tennessee-Indiana exhibition game are open through Sept. 9 for season ticket holders. They will go on sale to the general public beginning Sept. 16.

Tip-off time and TV network for the game will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee is slated to open its 2024-25 season against Gardner-Webb at Food City Center on Nov. 4. The Vols' non-conference schedule includes games against Louisville, Syracuse, Miami and Illinois before SEC play begins on Jan. 4 vs. Arkansas.

