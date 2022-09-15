He joins former Vols Bernard King , Ernie Grunfeld , Allan Houston and Dale Ellis in the rafters above the team’s home court in Knoxville.

The former Vols guard who starred for Tennessee from 2004-08 will have his No. 5 jersey retired at halftime of the Kentucky game at Thompson-Boling arena on Jan. 14, 2023, the school announced Thursday.

“As a recovering basketball player/coach myself-and having worked in college athletics since the early 2000s-I am extremely familiar with what an outstanding player Chris Lofton was during his time here,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said in a statement. “Having now learned more about his incredible work ethic, the adversity he overcame and the amazing character he displayed-and continues to display-I can’t wait to experience Thompson-Boling Arena when we unveil his banner in the rafters.”

A lethal three-point shooter with a reputation of hitting clutch shots, Lofton enjoyed a decorated career for Tennessee, earning Associated Press All-America honors for three consecutive years as well as SEC Player of the Year in 2007.

He tallied 2,131 career points, making him the fourth highest-scoring player in the program’s history and connected on more than 100 three-pointers as a sophomore, junior and senior, making him the Tennessee and SEC leader in three-point shots made with 431. That number ranks third overall in NCAA Division I history.

Lofton was diagnosed with cancer following his junior campaign, something that was disclosed from the public until after his senior season. While battling illness, Lofton managed to land on the Wooden All-America Team in 2008. He also helped Tennessee reach No. 1 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll during the regular season that same year.

Lofton has played professionally overseas for the past decade-plus, with stops in Spain, Russia, Turkey, France, Lithuania and South Korea.

“It’s remarkable what a legacy Chris left here at Tennessee,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “Since I’ve been here, I can’t count the number of fans who have told me Chris Lofton stories. And I know all too well the type of shot-maker he was in the game’s biggest moments. He’s extremely deserving of this prestigious recognition.”