Tennessee-Vanderbilt kickoff time, TV assignment announced

Tennessee's regular seasons finale against Vanderbilt in Nashville has a kickoff time an TV designation.

The No. 10 Vols (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will play the Commodores (6-4, 3-3) at 12 p.m. ET on ABC at FirstBank Stadium on Nov. 30, the SEC announced on Monday.

Tennessee, which holds a commanding 80-35-2 edge in the series that dates back more than 130 years, has won five-straight against Vanderbilt, including a 56-0 win in its last visit to Nashville in 2022.

The Vols won, 48-24 in Knoxville last season.

The 2024 game could have postseason implications, making it one of the more nationally significant Tennessee-Vanderbilt games in recent memory.

The Vols, who are coming off of their second loss at Georgia last Saturday, are still in the College Football Playoff picture, but have little to no room for error left.

Tennessee will likely drop in the playoff rankings when they are released by the playoff committee for the third time on Tuesday night and need to close out the regular season with wins over UTEP and Vanderbilt. The Vols will potentially need some outside help over the next two weeks to make the newly expanded 12-team field.

The Commodores, meanwhile are heading to a bowl game for the first time in head coach Clark Lea's fourth season. They beat previously-No. 1 Alabama at home earlier this season while taking Texas to the wire last month, spending some time in the polls before falling out after a 28-7 home loss to South Carolina two weeks ago.

Tennessee hosts UTEP (2-8) in its final home game of the regular season at Neyland Stadium this week (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network+), while Vanderbilt plays at LSU.

The Vols are a 40.5-point favorite over the Miners.