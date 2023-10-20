Tennessee proved against Texas A&M that it can win without an explosive offense under Josh Heupel. It might need to do the same against Alabama on Saturday. A year after snapping a 15-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide in a game where both teams combined for more than 1,300 yards and 101 points, the No. 17 Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) enter the most recent installment of the "Third Saturday in October" as one of the top defensive teams in the league. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION As for No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 4-0), the Crimson Tide have done enough to stay perfect in conference play, scoring less than five of their last six games while having the third ranked defense in the SEC. Here is a closer look at the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 17 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) at No. 11 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium | Tuscaloosa, Alabama When: Saturday, Oct. 21 | 3:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Jenny Dell, reporter) Line: Alabama -8.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Alabama, 76.8% Series History: Alabama leads, 59-39-7

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee will look to put its road woes behind it on Saturday. The Vols, who have won 13-straight games at Neyland Stadium, are just 5-5 in true road games under Heupel with their lone loss this season coming at Florida in week 3. Troubles with communication and pre-snap penalties have been the biggest culprits. Tennessee committed five false starts against the Gators. -- Tennessee and Alabama will meet for the 106th times on Saturday and for the 21st time, both programs enter the game ranked in the top 20 of the polls. After ending one losing streak to the Crimson Tide last season, the Vols are looking to end a 9-game skid in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee last beat Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2003. -- Tennessee continues to lean on its run game for offensive production. The Vols found success against a Texas A&M defense that topped the SEC in stopping the run, limiting teams to just 84.0 rush yards per game. Tennessee posted 232 rushing yards vs. Aggies with Jaylen Wright running for 139 yards. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Game preview with Tony Tsoukalas of TideIllustrated.com -- There hasn't been many teams that have had success against a Nick Saban coached Alabama team in back-to-back games. The Crimson Tide are 20-2 in "rematch games" after losing to opponent the previous season. The only team to beat Alabama for two-straight years was Ole Miss in 2014-15. -- Alabama suffered a loss to Texas in week 2 but has won five-straight games since. Under Saban, the Crimson Tide a commanding 57-4 in the month of October with a 32-0 record at home. Alabama's last October loss came against Texas A&M in College Station in 2021. -- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has thrown 11 touchdown passes through seven games. All 11 scores were thrown 15-plus yards and five of them were thrown 40-plus yards. He tossed a season-long 79-yard touchdown pass in the Crimson Tide's 24-21 win over Arkansas last week.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB Stats: 112-of-182 passing, 1,264 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 56.6 QBR Jaylen Wright, RB Stats: 80 carries, 571 yards, 1 TD, 7.1 AVG. James Pearce Jr., DL Stats: 10 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 9 QBHs Aaron Beasley, LB Stats: 38 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 QBH Kamal Hadden, DB Stats: 17 tackles, 3 INTs, 8 PBUs MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols defense prepares to deal with mobile Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ALABAMA: Jalen Milroe, QB Stats: 85-of-132 passing, 1,397 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 77.0 QBR Jase McClellan, RB Stats: 95 carries, 454 yards, 3 TDs, 4.8 AVG. Jermaine Burton, WR Stats: 19 receptions, 446 yards, 4 TDs, 23.5 AVG. Dallas Turner, LB Stats: 29 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 10 QBHs Caleb Downs, DB Stats: 54 tackles, 2 INTs

BY THE NUMBERS

4.4: The average number of yards per play that Tennessee's defense has allowed this season. The Vols ranked second in the SEC and 10th nationally in that category. 231.3: The average number of rushing yards that Tennessee has put up through six games. The Vols have put together the best run game in the conference, which includes a 232-yard performance vs. Texas A&M. 4.0: The average number of sacks the Tennessee defense has accounted for per game. The Vols ranked second in the league in sacks with 24.0 and have recorded at least one sack in 10-straight games. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee looks to improve road communication with healthy Cooper Mays 39.9: The average number of yards that Jalen Milroe has averaged on his 11 touchdown passes this season. He has a touchdown pass for 15 yards or more in six of Alabama's seven games. 12: The number of touchdowns that the Alabama offense has scored in the red zone this season, 10 of which came on the ground. The Crimson Tide have scored on 20 of 21 red zone trips. 7: The number of interceptions that the Alabama defense has accounted for this season. Defensive back Caleb Downs leads with two. The Crimson Tide are tied for third in the SEC in takeaways.

STORYLINES