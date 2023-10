In Episode 16 of The VolReport Show, Ryan Sylvia talks with Tony Tsoukalas of TideIllustrated.com to preview Tennessee's matchup with Texas A&M.

Are Tide fans ready for revenge? How good is Jalen Milroe? Can the o-line stop the Vols' pass rush?

Ryan and Tony discuss that – and much more – in this episode.

