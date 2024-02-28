Tennessee is back at first place in the SEC, but staying there will be arguably its biggest challenge to date.

The No. 4 Vols, who extended their win-streak to four games with a 35-point rout of Texas A&M last week, drew even with Alabama in the league standings before capping their regular season slate with four-straight ranked teams which are also vying for a conference title.

For Tennessee, that last stretch begins Wednesday with No. 11 Auburn at Food City Center.

The Tigers are are in a two-way tie for second place, sharing the spot with South Carolina and are looking to move up with a late-February marquee road win, though the Vols are 6-1 at home in conference games this season with an average margin of victory of more than 25 points.

Tennessee turned a back-and-forth first half into a second half dismantling of the Aggies in its last outing as Dalton Knecht totaled 24 points and Jonas Aidoo scored 18 more along with 14 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler finished just short of a triple-double with 9 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds.

Auburn had little trouble on the road at Georgia in its most recent contest. The Tigers shot 62% from the field and were paced by Chad Baker-Mazara who scored a game-high 25 points and Johni Broome, who totaled 16.

Though Auburn is still in the thick of the SEC race, it enters the game with just a 4-3 record in road games.

Here is a closer look at the match up.