For the first time in nearly three weeks, Tennessee will play basketball on its home floor.

The No. 17 Vols (4-3) return to Food City Center after facing a three-game gauntlet that included consecutive match ups against top 20 Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina teams.

Tennessee went 0-3 in that stretch, hindered at times by injuries. The Vols dropped two of three games at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu before a second half comeback effort came up short in a 100-92 loss to North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center last Wednesday.

Tennessee hosts George Mason on Tuesday in first appearance in Knoxville since Nov. 14 against Wofford.

The Patriots are 7-1 under first year head coach Tony Skinn, including an 86-68 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology in their last outing.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.