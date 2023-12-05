Tennessee vs. George Mason: Game information, lineups, notes
For the first time in nearly three weeks, Tennessee will play basketball on its home floor.
The No. 17 Vols (4-3) return to Food City Center after facing a three-game gauntlet that included consecutive match ups against top 20 Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina teams.
Tennessee went 0-3 in that stretch, hindered at times by injuries. The Vols dropped two of three games at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu before a second half comeback effort came up short in a 100-92 loss to North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center last Wednesday.
Tennessee hosts George Mason on Tuesday in first appearance in Knoxville since Nov. 14 against Wofford.
The Patriots are 7-1 under first year head coach Tony Skinn, including an 86-68 win over New Jersey Institute of Technology in their last outing.
Here is everything you need to know about the match up.
Game Information
Who: George Mason (7-1) at No. 17 Tennessee (4-3)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 5 | 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network+
KenPom: Tennessee 75, George Mason 61
Series: George Mason leads, 1-0
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
4.9
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.6
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.3
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
6.7
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
8.7
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Keyshawn Hall
|
Guard
|
15.1
|
Jared Billups
|
Guard
|
4.9
|
Ronald Polite III
|
Guard
|
8.9
|
Darius Maddox
|
Guard
|
13.1
|
Amari Kelly
|
Forward
|
13.8
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 76.3, Georgia Mason 75.5
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
George Mason 47.3%, Tennessee 42.9%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
George Mason 39.8%, Tennessee 33.0%
REBOUNDING:
George Mason 39.3, Tennessee 36.9
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 13.7, George Mason 12.6
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 5.0, George Mason 3.9
STEALS:
Tennessee 7.4, George Mason 5.5
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee has dealt with injuries through seven games. Guard Dalton Knecht, who scored 37 points against North Carolina, left the game late in the second half with an ankle injury. Forward Tobe Awaka missed the North Carolina game after injuring his lower leg at the Maui Invitational and guard Freddie Dilione V has missed the last three games. Rick Barnes said Monday that all three players have have participated in practice.
-- Guard Zakai Zeigler made his return to the starting lineup vs. North Carolina. It was his first start since his season-ending ACL tear last February. Zeigler finished with nine points and seven assists in 28 minutes on the floor. He is projected to start against George Mason on Tuesday.
-- Previously an assistant coach for five seasons, Rick Barnes was elevated to head coach at George Mason in 1987-88. He led the Patriots to a 20-10 record and the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament Championship Game that season. It was Barnes' first head coaching job.
-- Tennessee dropped seven spots to No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. The Vols were the second highest ranked SEC team in the poll. Tennessee also debuted at No. 17 in the initial NET rankings release this week.
-- George Mason lost six of its top seven scorers from last season's team that finished 20-13 and reached the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals. Sophomore guard/forward Keyshawn Hall is pacing the Patriots in points with 15.1 and rebounds at 9.4 per game through eight games.
-- George Mason began the season ranked 164th in KenPom but had jumped to No. 96 following a 7-1 start. The Patriots currently have the best record in the A10 after being picked to finish 10th in the league in the preseason.
