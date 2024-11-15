Tennessee vs. Georgia: Game information, notes, storylines

In the age of the expanded College Football Playoff, Sanford Stadium could be the site of de facto elimination game on Saturday.

Tennessee (8-1, 5-1 SEC), ranked seventh in the latest playoff rankings, will face a No. 12 Georgia (7-2, 5-2) team playing for its season. For the victor, playoff hopes alive and well. For the loser, a diminishing path with little promise at best.

The Vols have won four-straight games and feature one of the best defenses in the country while the Bulldogs are coming off of their second loss at Ole Miss last week, but it is Georgia that is the favorite on their home turf despite its recent struggles.

That line is due in part to the Vols' uncertainty at quarterback. Though Tennessee has had its share of offensive woes, the group has come around as of late, including Nico Iamaleava, who passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Mississippi State before being sidelined in the second half with an injury.

It was reported earlier in the week that Iamaleava was in concussion protocol, though Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he practiced with the team on Monday. He was listed as "questionable" on the Vols' injury report on Wednesday.

With the level that Tennessee's defense has played it, coupled with the improvements on offense, there is little doubt that Iamaleava gives the Vols the best chance to win on the road.

Georgia has dealt with its share of injuries, too and will be without leading rusher Trevor Etienne, but many of its mistakes since beating Texas last month have been self-inflicted. Turnovers nearly cost the Bulldogs against Florida two weeks ago and quarterback Carson Beck threw his ninth interception in the last four games against Ole Miss.

The Georgia run game was rendered ineffective, totaling just 59 yards. Beck was sacked five times and the Rebels accounted for nine tackles for loss.

Those are two areas that the Vols have excelled at on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee is third in the SEC in TFLs with 7.9 per game and fifth in sacks with 2.44 per game.

Here is a closer look at the match up.