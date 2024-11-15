Tennessee vs. Georgia: Game information, notes, storylines

In the age of the expanded College Football Playoff, Sanford Stadium could be the site of de facto elimination game on Saturday.
Tennessee (8-1, 5-1 SEC), ranked seventh in the latest playoff rankings, will face a No. 12 Georgia (7-2, 5-2) team playing for its season. For the victor, playoff hopes alive and well. For the loser, a diminishing path with little promise at best.
The Vols have won four-straight games and feature one of the best defenses in the country while the Bulldogs are coming off of their second loss at Ole Miss last week, but it is Georgia that is the favorite on their home turf despite its recent struggles.
That line is due in part to the Vols' uncertainty at quarterback. Though Tennessee has had its share of offensive woes, the group has come around as of late, including Nico Iamaleava, who passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Mississippi State before being sidelined in the second half with an injury.
It was reported earlier in the week that Iamaleava was in concussion protocol, though Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he practiced with the team on Monday. He was listed as "questionable" on the Vols' injury report on Wednesday.
With the level that Tennessee's defense has played it, coupled with the improvements on offense, there is little doubt that Iamaleava gives the Vols the best chance to win on the road.
Georgia has dealt with its share of injuries, too and will be without leading rusher Trevor Etienne, but many of its mistakes since beating Texas last month have been self-inflicted. Turnovers nearly cost the Bulldogs against Florida two weeks ago and quarterback Carson Beck threw his ninth interception in the last four games against Ole Miss.
The Georgia run game was rendered ineffective, totaling just 59 yards. Beck was sacked five times and the Rebels accounted for nine tackles for loss.
Those are two areas that the Vols have excelled at on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee is third in the SEC in TFLs with 7.9 per game and fifth in sacks with 2.44 per game.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 7 Tennessee (8-1, 5-1 SEC) at No. 12 Georgia (7-2, 5-2)
When: Saturday, Nov. 16 | 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)
Series: Georgia leads, 28-23-2
Line: Georgia, -10
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee is looking to end a couple of streaks on Saturday. The Vols have lost seven-straight to Georgia--the longest win streak in the series for the Bulldogs. Georgia has won a nation-leading 28 consecutive games at Sanford Stadium.
-- Tennessee's defense had remained dominant through nine games. The Vols have yet to yield 20 points this season. The group ranks in the top 10 of several statistical categories, including second in third down defense (24.2%) and yards per play allowed (4.23 yards).
-- Tennessee and Georgia playing in big games in November has become a trend. Saturday will mark the third-straight season that both teams are ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 and the second time in three years that the Vols and Bulldogs could potentially be playing for a playoff spot.
-- Georgia is 14-3 in games following a loss and haven't lost back-to-back games in the regular season under head coach Kirby Smart since 2016. The Bulldogs have won the next game after a defeat eight-straight times.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Stats: 144-of-221 passing, 1,879 YDs, 11 TD, 4 INT, 64.3 QBR
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 201 CAR, 1,129 YDs, 20 TD, 5.6 AVG
Miles Kitselman, TE
Stats: 13 REC, 183 YDs, 3 TD, 14.1 AVG
James Pearce Jr. , DL
Stats: 27 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF
GEORGIA
Carson Beck, QB
Stats: 210-of-321 passing, 2,488 yards, 17 TD, 12 INT, 72.9 QBR
Nate Frazier, RB
Stats: 72 CAR, 333 YDs, 3 TD, 4.6 AVG
Arian Smith, WR
Stats: 34 REC, 535 YDs, 5 TD, 15.7 AVG
Malaki Starks, DB
Stats: 49 tackles, 1 INT
BY THE NUMBERS
TOTAL OFFENSE
Tennessee: 471.6 (yards per game)
Georgia: 410.6
RUN OFFENSE
Tennessee: 235.1
Georgia: 124.1
PASS OFFENSE
Tennessee: 236.4
Georgia: 286.4
TOTAL DEFENSE
Tennessee: 271.2 (yards allowed per game)
Georgia: 306.6
RUN DEFENSE
Tennessee: 99.7
Georgia: 111.0
PASS DEFENSE
Tennessee: 171.6
Georgia: 195.6
STORYLINES
What's at stake: There won't be a bigger game in college football on Saturday, at least in terms of what's up for grabs. The latest playoff rankings leave both Tennessee and Georgia with little room for error. A win for the Vols might all but lock up a playoff berth with two games left and inch them closer to the SEC Championship Game, while the Bulldogs hopes of a third playoff appearance in four years will be dashed with a loss.
On the injury front: Two key pieces of Tennessee's offense remained listed as "questionable" in the latest injury report in starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his top receiving target Dont'e Thornton Jr. For Georgia, an already thin running backs room will not include Trevor Etienne, likely leaving Nick Frazier with most of the reps. Another report will be released on Friday and then 90 minutes before kickoff.
Something has to give: Tennessee and Georgia have had glaring issues in the red zone. The Bulldogs rank 81st nationally in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.9% of their possessions inside of the 20-yard line. The Vols' offense meanwhile has been unable to take advantage of those possessions. They rank 120th in that category, scoring just 73.17% percent of the time.
More records up for grabs: Everytime Dylan Sampson touches the ball, he is seemingly nearing another program record. Now the all-time leader in single-season rushing touchdowns with 20, Sampson moved into sole possession of third place in career rushing scores with his 33rd touchdown in less than three years against Mississippi State. He needs two more to tie James Stewart for second place and four more to tie all-time leader Gene McEver, who had 37 between 1928-31.
