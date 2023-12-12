Tennessee has a marquee win on its resume and its toughest stretch of its non-conference slate behind it.

The No. 12 Vols, fresh off of beating a ranked Illinois team, 86-79 last Saturday, begins its final four games in December against a winless Georgia Southern team on Tuesday at Food City Center.

Paced by Dalton Knecht, who scored 16 of his 21 points during Tennessee's second half surge to pull ahead of the Fighting Illini, the Vols (6-3) seem to be clicking offensively with veteran guards Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler playing at a high level over the last two games.

Tennessee is healthy, too with Tobe Awaka returning from injury and bolstering the frontcourt alongside Jonas Aidoo, who is averaging more than 10 points and seven rebounds through nine games.

The Eagles (0-9) are coming of a 64-56 loss at North Florida.

Here is a closer look at the match up.