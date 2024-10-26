Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes

It won't count, there will be a bit of a clearer picture of what Tennessee men's basketball could be in 2024-25 on Sunday.

For the second-straight year, the preseason No. 12 Vols will play in a high-profile charity exhibition against No. 17 Indiana at Food City Center, one week before officially opening their season.

Tennessee lost a number of key pieces from its SEC title and NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run last season, including prolific scorer Dalton Knecht and veterans Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James.

The Vols return standouts guards Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack, not the unquestioned leaders of the team while Jordan Gainey, Cam Carr, JP Estrella, Cade Phillips are expected to take on bigger roles after contributing a year ago.

The exhibition, which will benefit the John McLendon Foundation, will also serve as a first look at some Tennessee newcomers.

After the record-shattering season that Knecht had, Rick Barnes dipped into the transfer portal to pull another proven scorer in Chaz Lanier, who averaged more than 19 points per game at North Florida last season.

Tennessee replaced two bigs in Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka, who both transferred out of the program during the offseason, with 6-foot-11 forward Felix Okpara (Ohio State) and 6-10 Igor Milicic Jr. (Charlotte). Both players averaged 6.4 and 8.5 rebounds last season, respectively.

"It's a little bit of everything in terms of consistency," Barnes said. "What we talk about, you're trying to execute the fundamentals of the game whether its passing, fighting for your space on the floor, rebounding both ways. Defensively, early gaps, getting there, doing your job, doing your work early. Certainly don't want us to be the best we're going to be right now but just knowing each day that you've got to continue to build in the areas you've got to get better in."

It won't be the first time that Tennessee has played a Big Ten team in an exhibition game. This time last season, the Vols beat then-preseason No. 4 Michigan State in East Lansing in a game that was headlined by two transfers in Knecht and Gainey.

The Spartans went on to reach the NCAA Tournament Round of 32.

Indiana, which is entering its fifth season under head coach Mike Woodson, missed out on the postseason in 2023-24, finishing 19-14 overall and 10-10 in league play but debuted inside the top 20 of the preseason polls.

The Hoosiers return 6-9 forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Big Ten co-Freshman of the Year selection after averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds and guard Malik Reneau, the team's returning leading scorer with 15.4 points per game.

Like Tennessee, Indiana will likely lean on a few new transfer additions, guard Myles Rice (Washington State) and 7-0 center Oumar Ballo (Arizona) among them.