Tennessee vs. Miami: Game information, lineups, notes

NEW YORK — Tennessee’s season ended inside Madison Square Garden less than two years ago.

The Vols return on Tuesday at the No. 1 team in college basketball, and arguably its most dominated after an 8-0 start.

Tennessee plays Miami (3-6) in the Jimmy V Classic in midtown Manhattan in the middle of a three-game stretch against power conference teams.

The Vols won the first emphatically a week ago, thumping Syracuse, 96-70 in Knoxville and will play Illinois in their second true road game on Saturday.

Tennessee’s convincing start has been headlined by transfer guard Chaz Lanier, who is averaging more than 19 points per game.

Both forward Igor Milicic Jr. and Zakai Zeigler are scoring 12-plus through eight games, while Rick Barnes’ patented defense has looked the part and ranked second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Much of what has carried the Vols to this point is expected again vs. a struggling Hurricanes team that has lost six straight since starting the season 3-0.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up between Tennessee and Miami.