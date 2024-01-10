Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee passed its first test in SEC play with a resounding 90-64 win over Ole Miss last Saturday.
Now the No. 5 Vols (11-3, 1-0 SEC) take their seven-game win streak into Starkville on Wednesday to face a Mississippi State (11-3, 0-1) team that could present them with their toughest test to date.
Both teams pride themselves on a physical style of play predicated on a suffocating defense. Tennessee showed as much against the Rebels in its most recent outing, dominating the boards, 47-24.
The Vols arguably looked the most complete that they have looked this season on both ends of the floor as forward Jonas Aidoo turned in a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds and guard Zakai Zeigler continues to look back to full health, but that will be challenged vs. the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State lost its conference opener, 68-62 to South Carolina and lost the advantage on the glass in an uncharacteristic performance, but with a key piece back from injury in forward Tolu Smith III for the third-straight game, Tennessee will likely have to match it blow-for-blow inside.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: No. 5 Tennessee (11-3, 1-0) at Mississippi State (11-3, 0-1)
When: Wednesday, Jan. 10 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Humphrey Coliseum | Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network (Mike Morgan, play-by-play; Mark Wise, analyst)
KenPom: Tennessee 71, Mississippi State 68
Series: Tennessee leads, 90-44
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
8.9
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
8.2
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
15.1
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
11.1
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.4
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Dashawn Davis
|
Guard
|
8.3
|
Shakeel Moore
|
Guard
|
7.9
|
D.J. Jeffries
|
Forward
|
6.9
|
Cameron Matthews
|
Forward
|
9.4
|
Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
Forward
|
9.1
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 78.7, Mississippi State 75.2
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Mississippi State 45.1%, Tennessee 43.8%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 34.1%, Mississippi State 31.5%
ASSISTS
Tennessee 17.4, Mississippi State 15.2
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 39.7, Mississippi State 39.4
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.8, Mississippi State 3.9
STEALS:
Mississippi State 8.8, Tennessee 7.6
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee's 90-64 rout of Ole Miss was the Vols' largest margin of victory over a ranked team in more than a decade since beating Kentucky by 30-points in 2013. Tennessee led the Rebels by 20-plus points for final 14 minutes, 56 seconds of the game.
-- Jonas Aidoo and Zakai Zeigler became the first Vols players to record two different double-doubles in the same game since 2019. Zeigler's 17 points and 10 assists marked the sixth points/assists double-double of his career, a program record.
-- Tennessee has won five-straight games against Mississippi State. The Vols swept the Bulldogs in two regular season meetings last season, including a 70-59 victory in their last game at Humphrey Coliseum on Jan. 17, 2023.
-- Tennessee is going on the road for just the third time this season. The Vols are 1-1 in true road games with a 80-70 win at Wisconsin on Nov. 10 and a 100-92 loss at North Carolina on Nov. 28.
-- Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith III, who was named Preseason All-SEC, missed the Bulldogs first 12 games with an injury but has returned to the lineup for their last two games. He is averaging 14.5 points per game in that stretch.
-- Mississippi State ranks first in the SEC in three-point percentage defense, allowing just 27.0% and scoring defense at 63.1 points. The Bulldogs are second in field goal percentage defense at 38.8%.
