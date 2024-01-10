Tennessee passed its first test in SEC play with a resounding 90-64 win over Ole Miss last Saturday.

Now the No. 5 Vols (11-3, 1-0 SEC) take their seven-game win streak into Starkville on Wednesday to face a Mississippi State (11-3, 0-1) team that could present them with their toughest test to date.

Both teams pride themselves on a physical style of play predicated on a suffocating defense. Tennessee showed as much against the Rebels in its most recent outing, dominating the boards, 47-24.

The Vols arguably looked the most complete that they have looked this season on both ends of the floor as forward Jonas Aidoo turned in a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds and guard Zakai Zeigler continues to look back to full health, but that will be challenged vs. the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State lost its conference opener, 68-62 to South Carolina and lost the advantage on the glass in an uncharacteristic performance, but with a key piece back from injury in forward Tolu Smith III for the third-straight game, Tennessee will likely have to match it blow-for-blow inside.

Here is a closer look at the match up.