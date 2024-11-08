Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Tennessee has positioned itself well as it moves deeper into the month of November. Another come-from-behind act against Kentucky a week ago kept the Vols' SEC and College Football Playoff aspirations in front of them with a few more resume-bolstering games remaining. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee (7-1, 4-1 SEC), which debuted at No. 7 in the initial playoff rankings earlier this week, hosts Mississippi State (2-7, 0-5) in the last of a four-game homestand at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, one week before going to No. 3 Georgia in a game that could go a long way in deciding a spot in the SEC Championship Game and potentially a playoff berth. All of that could be off the table, though if the Vols get caught overlooking the Bulldogs, who have yet to win a league game despite playing Georgia and Texas relatively close. For Tennessee, it would be an opportune time to get its offense together for a four quarters. The Vols have combined for 7 points in the first half of each of its last four games before coming back and winning the last three. Those struggles cost them in their only loss at Arkansas in October, but were enough to beat Florida, Alabama and Kentucky during the three-game win streak. Tennessee's defense has carried it this far and shows no signs of slowing down. Having a complete offense to compliment that side of the ball would solidify the Vols' standing in the playoff picture in the last month of the regular season. Here is everything you need to know about Tennessee's primetime bout with Mississippi State on Saturday.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Mississippi State (2-7 0-5 SEC) at No. 7 Tennessee (7-1, 4-1) When: Saturday, Nov. 9 | 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Dusty Dvoracek, analyst; Taylor McGregor, reporter) Series: 47th all-time meeting (Tennessee leads, 29-16-1) Line: Tennessee, -23.5

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee has come from behind in the second half each of its last three wins. The Vols were down 10-7 at halftime in their latest outing against Kentucky last week before scoring three touchdowns down the stretch to win 28-18. It marked the 9th-straight game that the defense has held an opponent under 20 points. -- Tennessee is looking to continue its dominance on its home turf this season. The Vols are unbeaten at Neyland Stadium in 2024 and are 23-4 overall since Josh Heupel took over the program in 2021. A win on Saturday would be the second time in three years that Tennessee has finished with an unblemished record vs. SEC teams at home. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Numbers to know as Tennessee hosts Mississippi State -- Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is coming off of his best passing performance as the Vols' starter. He finished with career highs in both pass completions (28) and pass attempts (38) for nearly 300 yards and one touchdown. Iamaleava has completed 61.7% of his passes in the last three games. -- Tennessee has utilized its tight ends under Heupel, but the Vols are seemingly getting the most out of the position this season. Tight ends have caught at least one touchdown pass in eight games with Miles Kitselman accounting for three, including a third quarter score that put the Vols up two touchdowns against Kentucky. He finished with a career-high six catches for 97 yards.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE Nico Iamaleava, QB Stats: 136-of-208 passing, 1,705 YDs, 9 TD, 4 INT, 62.7 QBR Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 171 CAR, 980 YDs, 19 TD, 5.7 AVG Miles Kitselman, TE Stats: 12 REC, 175 YDs, 3 TD, 14.6 AVG James Pearce Jr., DL Stats: 23 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF MORE FROM VOLREPORT: I simulated Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on College Football 25 MISSISSIPPI STATE Michael Van Buren Jr., QB Stats: 97-of-170 passing, 1,323 YDs, 9 TD, 4 INT, 73.7 QBR Davon Booth, RB Stats: 104 CAR, 472 YDs, 3 TD, 4.5 AVG Kevin Coleman Jr., WR Stats: 57 REC, 688 YDs, 5 TD, 12.1 AVG Branden Jennings, LB Stats: 41 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks,

BY THE NUMBERS

TOTAL OFFENSE Tennessee: 474.0 (yards per game) Mississippi State: 398.6 RUSHING OFFENSE Tennessee: 234.5 Mississippi State: 143.3 PASSING OFFENSE Tennessee: 239.5 Mississippi State: 255.2 MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference TOTAL DEFENSE Tennessee: 271.3 (yards allowed per game) Mississippi State: 461.8 RUSHING DEFENSE Tennessee: 89.8 Mississippi State: 211.7 PASSING DEFENSE Tennessee: 181.5 Mississippi State: 250.1

STORYLINES