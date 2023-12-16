Tennessee heads into its last test of its non-conference slate on a three-game win streak.

The No. 12 Vols (7-3), who have gone up against one of the toughest schedules in college basketball, answered losses to top 20 Kansas, Purdue and North Carolina teams with wins over George Mason, No. 17 Illinois and Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

Now, Tennessee is preparing for a neutral-site clash with the last Power Six team left on its schedule before SEC play begins next month in NC State in the Hall of Fame Series in San Antonio late Saturday night.

The Wolfpack (7-2) have won three-straight games since losing back-to-back against BYU and Ole Miss in late November. Their wins include Vanderbilt and Boston College.

Here is a closer look at the match up.