And so begins another quest for the Final Four.

Tennessee has all the pieces to make a run for the first time in program history and has looked the part at times this season. The path starts late Thursday night in Charlotte where the 2-seed Vols will open their NCAA Tournament stay against Saint Peter's.

Tennessee, coming off of an SEC championship season, enters the Midwest Region off of two uncharacteristic losses, including in the SEC Tournament in its last outing. But at its strongest, it's hard to see many teams beating the Vols.

It starts with SEC Player of the Year guard Dalton Knecht, who is averaging 21.1 points per game and a strong supporting cast that includes the league's defensive player of the year in Zakai Zeigler and All-SEC First Team forward Jonas Aidoo.

Offensively, Tennessee averages nearly 80 points per game and is ranks in the top 30 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency with 117.0 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom.

It makes for a strong compliment to the Vols' defense, which ranks third by the same metric in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing just 91.1 points per opponents 100 possessions.

Saint Peter's, champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, are just two years removed from their Cinderella run to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

If the Peacocks are primed for a similar stretch, it will have to work around an offense that is averaging 65.3 points, good for 334th among 351 Division I teams. Saint Peter's will have to leave heavily on its defense, which is holding opponents to 63.4 points.