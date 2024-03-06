The stakes were already high. They’re even higher now.

Tennessee and South Carolina were set to clash in a top 20 showdown with SEC title ramifications on Wednesday but with Alabama’s loss at Florida Tuesday night, the No. 4 Vols are in position to win the league outright for the first time since 2008.

It sounds easy enough. Pulling it off will be a much taller task for Tennessee, which is looking to avenge a Jan. 30 loss to the Gamecocks in Knoxville.

South Carolina isn’t just in the middle of a remarkable turnaround under second-year head coach Lamont Paris, the Gamecocks have their own conference championship aspirations.

Beating the Vols for a second time would give South Carolina a chance to at least share it with Tennessee if it can win its next two.

The Vols have already played in one de facto SEC championship game. Tennessee went on the road and pulled ahead late to down Alabama in Tuscaloosa and take sole possession of first place last Saturday.

It took a gritty performance from Tennessee’s veterans, who stepped up in a big way with superstar guard Dalton Knecht largely held in check for the first time in two months.

A defensive effort, spearheaded by Jahmai Mashack and Josiah-Jordan James as well as timely shooting were key down the stretch and will likely be needed again vs. a South Carolina team that also prides itself on physicality.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.