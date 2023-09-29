Tennessee's game against South Carolina on Saturday is now a critical juncture in the Vols' 2023 season. Already down one loss in conference play, No. 21 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) enters the matchup with the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1) in need of a win to keep its division title goals intact. The Vols' 63-38 loss at South Carolina last season, which knocked them out College Football Playoff contention, adds more intrigue to the contest. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Tennessee made strides in its 45-14 bounce-back win vs. UTSA a week ago, putting on its most productive offensive performance in four games with more than 500 yards, including 300 yards rushing. South Carolina evened its league standing, outlasting Mississippi State, 37-30, in its last outing – posting 432 yards of total offense in the process while also allowing 487 passing yards on defense. Ahead of a paramount game at Neyland Stadium, here is a closer look at both teams.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 21 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1) When: Saturday, Sept. 30 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analyst; Cole Cubelic, reporter) Line: Tennessee -12.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 70.4% Series History: Tennessee leads, 28-11-2

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee continues to be successful on its home turf. The Vols are 14-3 at Neyland Stadium under Josh Heupel and will ride an 11-game winning streak there on Saturday. Tennessee has won five consecutive SEC games at home. -- After struggling against Florida, Tennessee reestablished its dominance in the run game, posting more than 300 yards vs. UTSA. Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson ran for a career high 139 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. -- The Tennessee defense forced a season-high three turnovers in its last outing against UTSA. Safety Tamarion McDonald intercepted one pass as part of a stellar performance that included seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Previewing Vols vs. South Carolina with Alan Cole of GamecockScoop.com -- South Carolina features a first-year offensive coordinator in Dowell Loggins. The Gamecocks rank first in the league and eighth nationally in passing yards per game at 340.0 yards behind quarterback Spencer Rattler. -- South Carolina has struggled in the run game at times but is coming off of its best showing of the season on the ground. Running back Mario Anderson rushed for a game-high 88 yards and Rattler ran for 43 more as part of a 144-yard team performance. -- South Carolina has struggled away from Columbia. Under third-year head coach Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks are 4-8 on the road during the regular season with two of their losses this season coming against North Carolina at a neutral site in Charlotte in week 1 and at No. 1 Georgia two weeks ago.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton, QB Stats: 80-of-128 passing, 925 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 59.2 QBR Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 27 carries, 199 yards, 6 TDs, 7.4 YPC Bru McCoy, WR Stats: 15 receptions, 196 yards, 1 TD Tyler Baron, DL Stats: 11 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 4 sacks Aaron Beasley, LB Stats: 39 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols downplay added motivation ahead of South Carolina clash SOUTH CAROLINA: Spencer Rattler, QB Stats: 95-of-128 passing, 1,242 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INT, 83.0 QBR Xavier Legette, WR Stats: 27 receptions, 556 yards, 3 TDs Mario Anderson, RB Stats: 34 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD, 3.8 YPC Debo Williams, LB Stats: 31 tackles, 3.5 TFL

BY THE NUMBERS

16.0: The number of sacks the Tennessee defense has combined for through four games, which ranks first in the SEC and third in the FBS. Defensive lineman Tyler Bearon leads the team with four sacks. 229.5: The number of yards that Tennessee's run game averaged per game. Running back Dylan Sampson averaged a team-high 7.4 yards per carry. The Vols are currently lead the conference in that category. 39.0: The number of total tackles for loss the Tennessee defense has recorded in four games. In the last 24 quarters of play, the Vols have racked up 59 tackles for loss. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols' trio of running backs lead team to top rush attack in SEC 74.2: The percentage of passed that South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is completing. He finished 18-of-20 for 288 yards and three touchdowns last week against Mississippi State. 189: The number of yards South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette put up vs. Mississippi Sate. He caught just five passes and scored twice. 487: The number of passing yards the South Carolina defense allowed from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. The Gamecocks' secondary ranks 126th in the FBS, giving up 317.0 passing yards per game.

STORYLINES