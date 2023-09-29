Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Game information, notes, storylines
Tennessee's game against South Carolina on Saturday is now a critical juncture in the Vols' 2023 season.
Already down one loss in conference play, No. 21 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) enters the matchup with the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1) in need of a win to keep its division title goals intact. The Vols' 63-38 loss at South Carolina last season, which knocked them out College Football Playoff contention, adds more intrigue to the contest.
Tennessee made strides in its 45-14 bounce-back win vs. UTSA a week ago, putting on its most productive offensive performance in four games with more than 500 yards, including 300 yards rushing.
South Carolina evened its league standing, outlasting Mississippi State, 37-30, in its last outing – posting 432 yards of total offense in the process while also allowing 487 passing yards on defense.
Ahead of a paramount game at Neyland Stadium, here is a closer look at both teams.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 21 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1)
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 | 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analyst; Cole Cubelic, reporter)
Line: Tennessee -12.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 70.4%
Series History: Tennessee leads, 28-11-2
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee continues to be successful on its home turf. The Vols are 14-3 at Neyland Stadium under Josh Heupel and will ride an 11-game winning streak there on Saturday. Tennessee has won five consecutive SEC games at home.
-- After struggling against Florida, Tennessee reestablished its dominance in the run game, posting more than 300 yards vs. UTSA. Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson ran for a career high 139 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
-- The Tennessee defense forced a season-high three turnovers in its last outing against UTSA. Safety Tamarion McDonald intercepted one pass as part of a stellar performance that included seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.
-- South Carolina features a first-year offensive coordinator in Dowell Loggins. The Gamecocks rank first in the league and eighth nationally in passing yards per game at 340.0 yards behind quarterback Spencer Rattler.
-- South Carolina has struggled in the run game at times but is coming off of its best showing of the season on the ground. Running back Mario Anderson rushed for a game-high 88 yards and Rattler ran for 43 more as part of a 144-yard team performance.
-- South Carolina has struggled away from Columbia. Under third-year head coach Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks are 4-8 on the road during the regular season with two of their losses this season coming against North Carolina at a neutral site in Charlotte in week 1 and at No. 1 Georgia two weeks ago.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE:
Joe Milton, QB
Stats: 80-of-128 passing, 925 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 59.2 QBR
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 27 carries, 199 yards, 6 TDs, 7.4 YPC
Bru McCoy, WR
Stats: 15 receptions, 196 yards, 1 TD
Tyler Baron, DL
Stats: 11 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 4 sacks
Aaron Beasley, LB
Stats: 39 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks
SOUTH CAROLINA:
Spencer Rattler, QB
Stats: 95-of-128 passing, 1,242 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INT, 83.0 QBR
Xavier Legette, WR
Stats: 27 receptions, 556 yards, 3 TDs
Mario Anderson, RB
Stats: 34 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD, 3.8 YPC
Debo Williams, LB
Stats: 31 tackles, 3.5 TFL
BY THE NUMBERS
16.0: The number of sacks the Tennessee defense has combined for through four games, which ranks first in the SEC and third in the FBS. Defensive lineman Tyler Bearon leads the team with four sacks.
229.5: The number of yards that Tennessee's run game averaged per game. Running back Dylan Sampson averaged a team-high 7.4 yards per carry. The Vols are currently lead the conference in that category.
39.0: The number of total tackles for loss the Tennessee defense has recorded in four games. In the last 24 quarters of play, the Vols have racked up 59 tackles for loss.
74.2: The percentage of passed that South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is completing. He finished 18-of-20 for 288 yards and three touchdowns last week against Mississippi State.
189: The number of yards South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette put up vs. Mississippi Sate. He caught just five passes and scored twice.
487: The number of passing yards the South Carolina defense allowed from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. The Gamecocks' secondary ranks 126th in the FBS, giving up 317.0 passing yards per game.
STORYLINES
Vols downplay revenge factor: Tennessee players and coaches stuck to the company line this week, that last season's 63-38 loss at the hands of South Carolina won't play a factor in their preparation for this meeting. "It's the biggest game because it's the next game," defensive lineman Bryson Eason said on Monday. "That's how we approach it. We're just ready to be the best team on the field on Saturday."
OL awaits return of Cooper Mays: The Tennessee offensive line has been without center Cooper Mays since fall camp. Ollie Lane has held down the position in his absence but with Mays back at practice over the last 2-3 weeks, there could be another shuffle in the rotation. Josh Heupel said earlier this week that Mays will be a game-time decision.
Back on track: Tennessee's offense suffered through slow performances in its first three games, which cost the Vols at Florida, but put together their best performance vs. UTSA. Sparked by Joe Milton's 81-yard touchdown run on the opening play, Tennessee put up 512 total yards.
Rattler looks to continue hot start: The South Carolina quarterback has been explosive in his first four games. Rattler has passed for more than 255 yards in each game and ranks third among SEC quarterbacks with 1,242 yards.
Gamecocks OL injuries: Rattler has succeed despite playing behind a struggling offensive line. South Carolina's front has allowed 17 sacks for 105 yards this season. Injuries have played a big part. The Gamecocks lost three players in fall camp with several more either ruled out or questionable vs. Tennessee.
The SEC East race: Tennessee and South Carolina enter the game with their division goals intact, but a loss would diminished each other's chances. With Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia still remaining on the Vols' schedule, a win on Saturday keeps them squarely in the picture for a trip to Atlanta.
