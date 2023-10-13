Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel emphasized the importance of an open date last week. The Vols, who had a number of players banged up through the first five games, used their week off to reset and get healthy after beating South Carolina, 41-20 two weeks ago. Now No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will see if it paid off. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION The Vols host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, putting their impressive home win streak on the line while the Aggies, who are coming off of a 26-20 loss to Alabama, hope to end a road losing skid that goes back more than a year. Here is a closer look at the match up.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) at No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1) When: Saturday, Oct. 14 | 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Jenny Dell, reporter) Line: Tennessee -3.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 56.8% Series History: Tied, 2-2

PREGAME NOTES

-- Both Tennessee and Texas A&M will be putting streaks on the line on Saturday. The Vols are a commanding 15-3 at Neyland Stadium under Josh Heupel haven't lost there since November 2021 vs. Georgia. The Aggies haven't won a true road game since beating Missouri in Columbia on Oct. 16, 2021. Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. has put together a strong sophomore campaign. He leads the Vols' defense in sacks with five, including two vs. South Carolina and he has totaled seven tackles for loss. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Tennessee-Texas A&M preview with Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com -- Tennessee will honor former defensive Eric Berry on Saturday. Berry, who was recently selected for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class, was a two-time unanimous All-American selection during his playing career from 2007-09. He is the 26th Tennessee player or coach in the hall of fame. -- Tennessee and Texas A&M have met four previous times. The Vols won match ups in the 1957 Gator Bowl and the 2005 Cotton Bowl while the Aggies have taken both games as conference foes in 2016 and 2020.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton, QB Stats: 101-of-160 passing, 1,164 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INT, 56.2 QBR Jaylen Wright, RB Stats: 61 carries, 435 yards, 1 TD, 7.1 Avg. Tyler Baron, DL Stats: 12 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 4 sacks Aaron Beasley, LB Stats: 33 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 sacks MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols' tight ends look to make up for loss of Bru McCoy in passing game TEXAS A&M: Max Johnson, QB Stats: 51-of-84 passing, 675 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INT, 68.9 QBR Le'Veon Moss, RB Stats: 62 carries, 325 yards, 3 TDs, 5.2 Avg. Ainias Smith, WR Stats: 26 receptions, 431 yards, 16.6 Avg. Walter Nolen, DL Stats: 22 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4 sacks Edgerrin Cooper, LB Stats: 41 tackles, 6 sacks

BY THE NUMBERS

231.2: The average number of yards that Tennessee's run game has put up though five games. The Vols lead the SEC in rushing yards per game and are ranked seventh nationally. 4.4: The number of sacks that the Tennessee defense averages per game, which ranks first among SEC teams and second in the FBS. The Vols have recorded at least one sack in nine-straight games. 6: The number of sacks allowed by Tennessee's offensive line this season. The Vols' front is second in the SEC in fewest sacks allowed and top 25 nationally. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel wants fans 'to be a factor' in Checker Neyland environment 20.2: The average number of yards Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith averages per punt return. He has recorded at least 30 return yards in each of the Aggies' three SEC games this season. 57.0: The number of tackles for loss that the Texas A&M defense has totaled this season. That number leads all of college football. The Aggies have at least 6.0 sacks in three-straight games. 23: The total number of rushing yards that Texas A&M allowed vs. Alabama last week. The Aggies are currently the best run-stoppers in the league, holding opponents to less than 100 yards rushing in four of six games.

STORYLINES