Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Game information, notes, storylines

It has often been a begin, almost welcoming setting.

A virtual home-away-from-home in the capital city of a state largely colored orange, but on Saturday, FirstBank Stadium in Nashville will offer the biggest, most important stage of Tennessee's 2024 football season.

The No. 8 Vols have historically dominated their long-standing rivalry with Vanderbilt, holding a commanding 80-32-5 edge in the series that dates back more than 130 years. Tennessee has won five-straight by an average of more than 29 points, but it isn't resting on past triumphs. It can't afford to.

The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) are one win away from their first-ever College Football Playoff berth, a scenario played out perfectly after a chaotic Saturday in college football resulted in a number of teams vying in the similar situation to Tennessee toppled last week.

Standing in the way is a Commodores (6-5, 3-4) team that would love nothing more than to play the role of spoiler of their rival's season. Vanderbilt has already done that this season, knocking off then-No. 1 Alabama last month before very nearly doing it again at home against Texas in a one-score loss.

Vanderbilt won't be sneaking up on the Vols' radar, not with what is at stake in the final game of the regular season. Can Tennessee pass its final test to prove it belongs among the top 12 teams? Or do the Commodores have one more surprise in them to create another Saturday of chaos?

Here is a closer look at the matchup.