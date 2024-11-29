Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Game information, notes, storylines

It has often been a begin, almost welcoming setting.
A virtual home-away-from-home in the capital city of a state largely colored orange, but on Saturday, FirstBank Stadium in Nashville will offer the biggest, most important stage of Tennessee's 2024 football season.
The No. 8 Vols have historically dominated their long-standing rivalry with Vanderbilt, holding a commanding 80-32-5 edge in the series that dates back more than 130 years. Tennessee has won five-straight by an average of more than 29 points, but it isn't resting on past triumphs. It can't afford to.
The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) are one win away from their first-ever College Football Playoff berth, a scenario played out perfectly after a chaotic Saturday in college football resulted in a number of teams vying in the similar situation to Tennessee toppled last week.
Standing in the way is a Commodores (6-5, 3-4) team that would love nothing more than to play the role of spoiler of their rival's season. Vanderbilt has already done that this season, knocking off then-No. 1 Alabama last month before very nearly doing it again at home against Texas in a one-score loss.
Vanderbilt won't be sneaking up on the Vols' radar, not with what is at stake in the final game of the regular season. Can Tennessee pass its final test to prove it belongs among the top 12 teams? Or do the Commodores have one more surprise in them to create another Saturday of chaos?
Here is a closer look at the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 8 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt (6-5, 3-4)
When: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Noon ET
Where: FirstBank Stadium | Nashville
TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Dusty Dvoracek, analyst; Taylor McGregor, reporter)
Series: 118th meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 80-32-5)
Line: Tennessee, -10.5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee is looking to win 10 or more games for the second time in four seasons under fourth-year head coach Josh Heupel, which would make him just the third coach in program history to have multiple 10-win regular season finishes. The Vols won 10 regular season games in 2022. He would join former coaches Robert Neyland (five times in 21 years) and Phillip Fulmer (six times in 17 years).
-- Tennessee and Vanderbilt are meeting for the 118th time. The series was first played in 1892 with the Commodores winning 18 of the first 22 games, but the Vols have won 78 of the last 96 since Robert Neyland was hired in 1926. The game has been played annually since 1945.
-- Tennessee had dominated the series under Josh Heupel. The Vols have won all three meetings since Heupel first season in 2021 and outscored Vanderbilt 149-45 in those games, winning by 24 points or more, including a 48-24 victory at Neyland Stadium in 2023.
-- Tennessee and Vanderbilt will play in the final game of the regular season for both teams for the 65th time. The Vols are 55-8-1 against the Commodores in regular season finale meetings.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Stats: 181-of-277 passing, 2,255 YDs, 15 TDs, 4 INT
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 231 CAR, 1,307 YDs, 22 TDs
James Pearce Jr., DL
Stats: 34 Tackles, 11 TFL, 7.5, 1 FF
VANDERBILT
Diego Pavia, QB
Stats: 156-of-260 passing, 2,029 YDs, 16 TDs, 3 INT
Eli Stowers, TE
Stats: 44 REC, 568 YDs, 4 TDs
Randon Fontenette, LB
Stats: 63 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks
BY THE NUMBERS
TOTAL OFFENSE
Tennessee 456.1 (yards per game)
Vanderbilt 329.2
RUSHING
Tennessee 227.5
Vanderbilt 142.1
PASSING
Tennessee 228.5
Vanderbilt 187.1
TOTAL DEFENSE
Tennessee 284.0 (yards allowed per game)
Vanderbilt 360.2
RUSHING
Tennessee 98.5
Vanderbilt 123.5
PASSING
Tennessee 185.5
Vanderbilt 236.6
STORYLINES
What's at stake for Vols: One week ago, Tennessee was on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff. What a difference a week can make. Florida knocked off Ole Miss to open the way for the Vols to get back in the conversation after jumping to No. 8 in the latest playoff rankings. A win over Vanderbilt would get them there, while results elsewhere in college football this weekend could potentially keep them in the hosting conversation.
Containing Diego Pavia: Vanderbilt has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the transfer portal. Former New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia has been stellar for the Commodores, passing for more than 2,000 yards and leading the team in rushing with 671 yards and six touchdowns. For Tennessee's defense, which has accounted for 26 sacks this season and allows less than 100 rushing yards per game, stopping Pavia will be key.
