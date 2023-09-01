Tennessee vs. Virginia: Game information, notes, storylines
Tennessee will open its season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday.
Coming off their best season in more than 20 years, the No. 12 Vols enter their 2023 campaign with high expectations, despite having to replace a number of key pieces on offense. The Cavaliers are heading into their second season under head coach Tony Elliott and are breaking in a new quarterback.
Here is a closer look at Saturday's matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia
When: Saturday, Sept. 2 | 12 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee
TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, play-by-play; Jesse Palmer, analyst; Katie George, reporter)
Line: Tennessee -28
Series History: Tennessee leads 3-1
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee is ranked in the top 10 of at least one major preseason poll (USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll) for the first time since 2016. The Vols were picked to finish second in the SEC East by the media.
-- Tennessee averaged 525.5 yards of total offense in 2022, which ranked first nationally during the Vols' 11-2 campaign.
-- Tennessee is 8-2 in non-conference games under Josh Heupel.
-- Virginia is set to play its first game in 294 days after cancelling its last three games of the 2022 season due to the tragic deaths of players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry last November.
-- Virginia returns eight starters on defense, which averaged 3.0 sacks per game last season.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE:
Joe Milton III, QB
2022 stats: 53-of-82, 971 yards, 10 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 83.8 QBR
Bru McCoy, WR
2022 stats: 52 receptions, 667 yards, 4 touchdowns, 12.8 yards per catch
Aaron Beasley, LB
2022 stats: 76 tackles, 13 TFL, 9 QB hurries, 3 sacks
VIRGINIA:
Tony Muskett, QB
2022 stats (at Monmouth): 143-of-223, 1,997 yards, 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions
Perris Jones, RB
2022 stats: 81 carries, 365 yards, 2 touchdowns
Kam Butler, DL
2022 stats: 27 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks
BY THE NUMBERS
7.53: The number of tackles for loss the Tennessee defense has accounted for over its last 26 games. That number ties Alabama for first in the SEC.
+14: The total turnover margin by Tennessee in the previous two seasons. It is tied ninth nationally and first in the SEC.
24.5: The number of sacks the Virginia defense totaled last season and the Cavaliers return all but 5.5 sacks from that defense.
45.9: The average yardage fro Virginia punter Daniel Sparks during the 2022 season. It led the ACC and ranked eighth nationally.
STORYLINES
Joe Milton's team: Nearly three years after being named Tennessee's starting quarterback before the 2021 opener, Joe Milton III is set for his second stint as the Vols' starting signal caller, this time as the Vols' unquestioned leader at the position.
Vols' defense looking to improve: The Tennessee coaching staff has slowly rebuilt the Vols' defense over the last two seasons and it appears in position to pay off. Tennessee boasts a plethora of depth and experience, particularly in the secondary.
Muskett set for first start: Virginia lost starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong to the transfer portal but replaced him with a transfer of its own in Tony Muskett. Muskett, who played at Monmouth the previous three seasons, will head up an offense that lost nearly 80% of its production from last season.
New-look Cavaliers: Quarterback isn't the only position Virginia had to replace in the offseason. Through roster attrition, the Cavaliers added 39 newcomers, including 29 freshmen and 10 transfers.
