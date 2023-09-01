Tennessee will open its season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday. Coming off their best season in more than 20 years, the No. 12 Vols enter their 2023 campaign with high expectations, despite having to replace a number of key pieces on offense. The Cavaliers are heading into their second season under head coach Tony Elliott and are breaking in a new quarterback. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Here is a closer look at Saturday's matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia When: Saturday, Sept. 2 | 12 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, play-by-play; Jesse Palmer, analyst; Katie George, reporter) Line: Tennessee -28 Series History: Tennessee leads 3-1

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee is ranked in the top 10 of at least one major preseason poll (USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll) for the first time since 2016. The Vols were picked to finish second in the SEC East by the media. -- Tennessee averaged 525.5 yards of total offense in 2022, which ranked first nationally during the Vols' 11-2 campaign. -- Tennessee is 8-2 in non-conference games under Josh Heupel. -- Virginia is set to play its first game in 294 days after cancelling its last three games of the 2022 season due to the tragic deaths of players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry last November. -- Virginia returns eight starters on defense, which averaged 3.0 sacks per game last season. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: CavsCorner's Brad Franklin previews Vols vs. Virginia

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB 2022 stats: 53-of-82, 971 yards, 10 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 83.8 QBR Bru McCoy, WR 2022 stats: 52 receptions, 667 yards, 4 touchdowns, 12.8 yards per catch Aaron Beasley, LB 2022 stats: 76 tackles, 13 TFL, 9 QB hurries, 3 sacks VIRGINIA: Tony Muskett, QB 2022 stats (at Monmouth): 143-of-223, 1,997 yards, 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions Perris Jones, RB 2022 stats: 81 carries, 365 yards, 2 touchdowns Kam Butler, DL 2022 stats: 27 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel gives injury updates ahead of Tennessee football season opener

BY THE NUMBERS

7.53: The number of tackles for loss the Tennessee defense has accounted for over its last 26 games. That number ties Alabama for first in the SEC. +14: The total turnover margin by Tennessee in the previous two seasons. It is tied ninth nationally and first in the SEC. 24.5: The number of sacks the Virginia defense totaled last season and the Cavaliers return all but 5.5 sacks from that defense. 45.9: The average yardage fro Virginia punter Daniel Sparks during the 2022 season. It led the ACC and ranked eighth nationally. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee coach Josh Heupel meets with media ahead of opener

STORYLINES