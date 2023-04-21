Tennessee has another player in the transfer portal.

Specialist Kolby Morgan, who joined the Vols as a walk-on from Oneida High School in 2020, entered the portal on Friday, joining defensive lineman Amari McNeill.

Morgan's playing time was limited over the last three seasons.

He punted four times during the Vols' game against Tennessee Tech in 2021, averaging nearly 40 yards per punt in a 56-0 win.

Morgan did not appear in any games in 2022 as senior Paxton Brooks handled the punting duties.

With Brooks heading for the NFL Draft, Tennessee has an open competition at punter which includes Jackson Ross, who redshirted last season and is expected to take over for Brooks in 2023.