Shortly after Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, fellow Vols wideout Jimmy Calloway has made the same decision.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, Calloway – a redshirt sophomore – announced that he'll be entering his name into the portal and looking for a new home. Calloway spent three seasons in Knoxville and still has three years of eligibility remaining.

