Tennessee women's tennis' historic NCAA Tournament run has been halted in the Final Four. The Lady Vols lost 4-1 to Texas A&M on Saturday after a pair of upsets sent them to their second-ever semifinals. 16-seed Tennessee was competitive throughout the night, but didn't have enough to push through against the 13-seed Aggies.

Final Four doesn't swing Tennessee's way

Tennessee got off to a rough start in the Final Four matchup against Texas A&M. The Lady Vols lost the doubles point quickly to take a 1-0 deficit into the singles portion of the match. However, Tennessee fired off to a better start in the singles. It split the first sets in half 3-3 to keep hope alive. It would take four singles wins to advance after the faltered doubles point, though.

In the second sets, the Lady Vols dropped matches one and two to fall into losses in both. However, set six was a sweep for Tennessee as it claimed its first point of the match and made things 3-1. Match three was then taken by Texas A&M in three sets, though, to clinch the win over the Lady Vols.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Semifinals Results Match Tennessee Texas A&M Score Doubles 0 2 2-6, 1-6, 4-4 1 (Finished 1st) #14 Sofia Cabezas #1 Mary Stoiana 1-6, 2-6 2 (Finished 2nd) Elza Tomase #88 Carson Branstine 5-7, 0-6 3 (Finished 4th) Alana Wolfberg #26 Nicole Khirin 7-5, 0-6, 3-6 4 (Unfinished) Catherine Aulia #45 Mia Kupres 6(4)-7(7), 6-5, uf 5 (Unfinished) Lauren Anzalotta Lucciana Perez 6-4, 2-6, 2uf-2uf 6 (Finished 3rd) Esther Adeshina Jeanette Mireles 6-3, 6-4

The Lady Vols' historic path to this point