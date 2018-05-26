Emmit Gooden’s rollercoaster recruitment might as well be nicknamed the Tennessee Tornado. Full of bumpy twists and turns, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle from Brownsville (Tenn.) somehow — amazingly — ended up where it all began more than four years ago. Gooden, whose uncle Tyrone Hines played at UT in the mid-90s, first committed to the Vols way back in February of 2014, and now the junior college transfer from Independence C.C. in Kansas is finally set to enroll at Tennessee. In between his 360-loop, Gooden won Mr. Football honors as one of the best players in the state, dropped out of high school, went to Holmes C.C. in Mississippi for less than six months and later committed and then decommitted from Mississippi State and Arkansas. “It’s been a long journey, man,” Gooden told VolQuest. “I’m supposed to be at Tennessee, but it was a real learning experience. “I feel like I’ve matured as a player and as a young adult. I feel like I respect life more and learned to value my opportunities more. Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt totally could’ve gave the opportunity to somebody else and I could’ve went to UAB or Louisiana Lafayette. I’m just glad he’s giving me a chance. I’ve been JUCO, committed to Mississippi State, Arkansas, but now I’m ending up back home in Tennessee. It’s a blessing.”

When Pruitt first arrived in Knoxville last December, he quickly scoured the market for instant impact defensive lineman. Gooden was a natural target. As a sophomore at Independence, Gooden had 81 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss playing multiple spots along the defensive line. But with academic concerns, Tennessee didn’t initially offer Gooden a scholarship. Instead, Pruitt convinced Gooden not to ink papers with UAB during the early signing period and to come visit in January. A couple weeks later, Gooden did pick up an offer from Tennessee, but he didn’t truly have a spot in the 2018 class until the wee hours of the morning on National Signing Day. On Feb. 7, Gooden woke up to multiple messages from Tennessee’s staff delivering the good news. He had a full-ride with the Vols. With tears in his eyes, he immediately called his mom in Memphis. “We were both so happy,” he said. “She really didn’t want me to go to West Virginia. She wanted to be able to come to every one of my games. I didn’t want to put that burden on her, so when she talked to coach Pruitt on the phone, she was so happy. She was very excited and signed the papers and rushed them back to me.” Later that afternoon, Gooden made the news official and signed a NLI with the Vols.

In the months since, Gooden wrapped up his work at Independence and went back home to Memphis to finish some online classes and workout with former first-round NFL Draft pick Dontario Poe’s trainer. On Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays, Gooden does several hours of “explosive training” and on Tuesdays and Thursdays the defensive tackle does field work with several CFL players and Tampa Bay Bucs tight end Alan Cross, a former standout at Memphis. “Everything we do is explosive. That’s all we do. That’s the focus,” Gooden said on his training. “He’s trying to get me more mobile. Coach Rocker, that was one of his big things, they want me to be able to move sideline-to-sideline.” With Shy Tuttle currently Tennessee’s lone true option at nose tackle, the staff is hopeful that Gooden is ready to go when he gets to Knoxville. The Vols like Gooden’s ability to “handle all three spots” up front, and believe he's a candidate to help improve a porous run defense by anchoring the middle. “My strength is my power at the point of attack,” he said. “I’m not scared to get my hands in a fight and push back.” This summer, Gooden will be featured on Netflix’s Last Chance U series. After a wild ride, he sees Rocky Top as his true final stop on his full-circle journey, though. As a late qualifier, Gooden’s academic concerns wouldn't go away until he officially got the green light from Tennessee. He insists he’s “good to go,” but the staff has constantly reminded him not to squander another shot at playing for the Vols. “That’s all I hear,” he said, chuckling. “It’s like hearing the Pledge of Allegiance when I was back in high school. Every morning I talk to them they’re like, ‘Yo, stay on your academics. We need you. Handle your business and get your tail up here.’ “Tennessee is my last opportunity and the opportunity I’ve been waiting on since I was a kid. Growing up, I always wanted to play D1, play in the SEC and get to the NFL and this is my last chance to show out and get to the next level."

DT EMMIT GOODEN Height/Weight 2017 Stats Rivals Ranking 6-foot-4, 300 pounds 81 tackles, 6.5 TFLs