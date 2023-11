With a top-15 matchup on the horizon, Ryan Sylvia spoke with PowerMizzou's Jarod Hamilton on Ep. 20 of The VolReport Show to learn everything about Missouri.

How have the Tigers improved? Will Luther Burden III play? What are Brady Cook's strengths?

Ryan and Jarod discuss this — and much more — in this episode.

