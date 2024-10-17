Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Alabama

Advertisement

in other news

Everything Josh Heupel, Kalen DeBoer said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Everything Josh Heupel, Kalen DeBoer said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Both head coaches previewed Tennessee-Alabama on Wednesday.

 • Noah Taylor
2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson talks Tennessee football

2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson talks Tennessee football

2026 four-star OL talks to reporters following an overtime win by Tennessee.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden
The VolReport Show: Opponent preview of Tennessee football vs. Alabama

The VolReport Show: Opponent preview of Tennessee football vs. Alabama

Ryan Sylvia talks Tennessee football vs. Alabama with Tony Tsoukalas of TideIllustrated.com.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Where Tennessee football defense will turn in absence of Keenan Pili

Where Tennessee football defense will turn in absence of Keenan Pili

How Tennessee's defense will handle the loss of Keenan Pili.

 • Noah Taylor
2027 top 50 recruit, 4-star CB Ace Alston reacts to Vols visit, UT defense

2027 top 50 recruit, 4-star CB Ace Alston reacts to Vols visit, UT defense

The No. 50 player in the 2027 class, Ace Alston, recaps his visit to Tennessee football.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

Everything Josh Heupel, Kalen DeBoer said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Everything Josh Heupel, Kalen DeBoer said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Both head coaches previewed Tennessee-Alabama on Wednesday.

 • Noah Taylor
2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson talks Tennessee football

2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson talks Tennessee football

2026 four-star OL talks to reporters following an overtime win by Tennessee.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden
The VolReport Show: Opponent preview of Tennessee football vs. Alabama

The VolReport Show: Opponent preview of Tennessee football vs. Alabama

Ryan Sylvia talks Tennessee football vs. Alabama with Tony Tsoukalas of TideIllustrated.com.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 17, 2024
Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Alabama
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement