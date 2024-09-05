in other news
Tennessee football will meet NC State on the gridiron for the first time since 2012 on Saturday in Charlotte.
Ahead of the matchup, I take a by-the-numbers look at the game with three numbers to remember come game day.
333
It was pretty fun watching Nico Iamaleava break a school record against Chattanooga. Here's one for him to break against NC State.
The most yards a Tennessee quarterback has ever thrown for against the Wolfpack was 333 by Tyler Bray in 2012. While this one isn't as cool as most yards in any half, it's another attainable mark that Iamaleava could dethrone Bray in.
That game resulted in three touchdown passes, the most by a Vol against NC State, and a 35-21 win off the heels of a great first quarter. The longest pass was 72 yards by Bray to Zach Rogers, as well.
4
Tennessee will look for its fourth-straight win over an ACC opponent on Saturday. Josh Heupel opened his tenure against ACC opponents at Tennessee with a loss to Pitt but has turned around and downed both the Panthers and Clemson in 2022 and Virginia in 2023.
This is also a homecoming for four Vols who hail from North Carolina. James Pearce Jr., Daevin Hobbs, Nathan Leacock and Navy Shuler all came from The Tar Heel State.
Tennessee also holds notable commits from five-stars David Sanders Jr. and Faizon Brandon out of North Carolina.
13
It has been 13 straight quarters since an out-of-conference opponent has scored a touchdown against Tennessee.
Before the Vols held Chattanooga to just a field goal, it shutout Iowa in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Before that, UConn was held to just three.
It was UTSA on September 23 who last found the end zone. The Roadrunners put up two touchdowns in the third quarter in a blowout loss.
