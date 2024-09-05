Three numbers to know as the Vols take on NC State

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) hands the ball off to Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee football will meet NC State on the gridiron for the first time since 2012 on Saturday in Charlotte. Ahead of the matchup, I take a by-the-numbers look at the game with three numbers to remember come game day.

333

It was pretty fun watching Nico Iamaleava break a school record against Chattanooga. Here's one for him to break against NC State. The most yards a Tennessee quarterback has ever thrown for against the Wolfpack was 333 by Tyler Bray in 2012. While this one isn't as cool as most yards in any half, it's another attainable mark that Iamaleava could dethrone Bray in. That game resulted in three touchdown passes, the most by a Vol against NC State, and a 35-21 win off the heels of a great first quarter. The longest pass was 72 yards by Bray to Zach Rogers, as well.

4

13