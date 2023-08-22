Three Tennessee football offensive players landed on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team on Tuesday.

Redshirt junior Wide receiver Bru McCoy and senior offensive line duo Cooper Mays and Javontez Spraggins were named to the list as selected by league coaches.

McCoy transferred to Tennessee from Southern Cal last season and made an impact in a talented Vols' wide receiving corps with 52 receptions for 667 yards and four touchdowns.

He averaged 12.8 yards per catch and turned in three 100-yard receiving performances in 12 games. McCoy, who was a second-team preseason All-SEC selection at media days in July, is expected to be one of headliners on the Tennessee offense in 2023.

"(McCoy) is somebody that this offeseason a year ago when he got here, coming off of the injury that he had come off of, he was just trying to figure out how to play and operate and practice inside of what we do offensively," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "Since January, he's been on our leadership council, he's been very intentional in how he's grown.

"It's been fun to see him take those steps. He owns it, he likes being in that role and he's got a really positive effect on everybody around him."

Up front, Mays anchors the Vols' line at center where he started 13 games last season. He did not allow a sack in the last five games. Mays has appeared in 31 games and started 23 over the last four seasons.

"It makes it a lot easier," offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said. "This offense, as fast it goes, making those calls and not having to double call stuff (is huge). The way (Mays) sees the game, he sees all 11, understands it, provides leadership, knows the technical aspects, too, can coach young guys, complete package.

"He get it on every single level, from football to meeting room to leadership, all sides of it."

Spraggins made 13 starts at right guard and allowed just two sacks in nearly 900 offensive snaps last season. In his last outing against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Spraggins played 64 clean snaps without a sack or penalty.

He earned preseason All-SEC third team honors at media days.

"I think if anyone will have the biggest jump in their tape, I'm hoping it's going to be (Spraggins)," Elarbee said. "He's been just unbelievable this spring, summer and fall. From his protection to the knowledge of the game, to the leadership. Just such growth out of him . The energy, that guy is non stop. Every day he get it going...Couldn't be prouder of the way he's playing, but the leadership he's showing and demanding from his teammates, it's awesome."

Tennessee has shifted from fall camp to game preparation this week as it is set to open the season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2 at noon ET on ABC.

The coaching staff will spend the next week and a half ironing out position battles and getting a better idea of what the team will look like in Week 1.



"Good teams get better through out the course of the season," Heupel said. "We are still in the very beginning stages of the season. There's a lot of things that we have to continue to clean up. A lot of situational work that we are going to implement and get into. Our guys have to be ready for those moments throughout the course of the season.

"There's still a lot of sharpening before we get to kickoff. It's critical that we handle it the right way and continue to grow."