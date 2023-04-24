Kaylan Makan , who spent this past season at The Citadel , announced his commitment to Rick Barnes ' program via Instagram.

Following an active week in the transfer portal, Tennessee basketball added another player on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Makan averaged just 2.5 minutes and 0.5 rebounds per game as a freshman at The Citadel in 2022-23. He appeared in two games, combining for five minutes and one rebound.

A Little Rock, Arkansas native, Makan played his prep basketball at Pulaski Academy and Hargrave Military Academy where he averaged more than 12 points per game. According to his bio on The Citadel's website, Makan scored 53 points and made 15 3-pointers in a single game at Hargrave Military Academy.

Makan is the fourth player that Tennessee has pulled from the transfer portal over past week. The Vols added USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey, Harvard forward Chris Ledlum and Northern Colorado forward Dalton Kencht in a three-day span last week.

With forward Olivier Nkamhoua in the transfer portal and Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips testing the NBA Draft process, Tennessee is currently set to return leading scorer Santiago Vesocvi, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack, Tobe Awaka and Jonas Aidoo among a number of players that redshirted or saw limited minutes last season.

Makan has three seasons of eligibility remaining.