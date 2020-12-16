VolQuest - Trinity Bell ready to learn, grow at Tennessee

It was hard for Trinity Bell to envision himself as a college student a few years ago.

The Albertville, Ala. native was a basketball player with only a few looks. Fast forward two years later and Bell has his picks to choose from in two sports.

Ultimately, the three-star chose to play football for the Volunteers and he’ll be signing with Tennessee on December 16.

“My recruiting journey was very unexpected,” Bell told Volquest. “I never thought I’d go to college unless I was playing a sport. It’s truly been a blessing.”

The 2021 Vols commit is raw and still relatively new to the sport as 2019 was his first season playing football since his childhood days. Before he even took a snap, Bell garnered a couple of Power 5 offers based on his 6-foot-8, 260-pound frame.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way, but I still will have a lot to learn once I get to college,” Bell said. “I’d say my strongest suit right now is route running and I’ve learned how to block at both the line of scrimmage and out wide. I think I can really grow in that regard once I slow down and learn the proper techniques.”

Bell played both tight end and wide receiver for Albertville High over the past two seasons.

“I talk with the Tennessee coaching staff about once a week – usually every Sunday night,” Bell said. “The calls have been exciting as they say they can’t wait to get me there. I think the coaches recognized my work ethic when they originally gave me a shot.