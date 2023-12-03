Following a brutal collapse to fall to Notre Dame, Tennessee hosted Ohio State for another top-20 tilt.

This time, the No. 20 Lady Vols (4-4) couldn't get out to the same hot start it did against the Fight Irish. This led to a 78-58 defeat to the No. 16 Buckeyes (6-1) in Knoxville.

This completed a four-game stretch against ranked opponents. Tennessee finished the set 1-3 with a win over Oklahoma and losses to Ohio State, Notre Dame and Indiana.

The difference in the game was the press that Ohio State employed. The aggressive defense caused the Lady Vols to make errors throughout the game leading to easy buckets for the Buckeyes.

Tennessee would turn the ball over 20 times in the match. Ohio State capitalized on these errors for 28 points.

This combined with the Lady Vols' 35.1% shooting from the field, they were left in the dust. Only two scorers hit the double-digit mark with Destinee Wells reaching 11 and Sara Puckett scoring 10.

For the Buckeyes, five players reached the double-digit mark.