How two Tennessee basketball players could earn an NBA Draft Combine invite

Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack (15) celebrates his game-winning three-point shot after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Following Chaz Lanier's invite to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, another pair of former Tennessee basketball players are getting a shot to show off in front of NBA scouts. Both Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr. were invited to participate in the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp. A group of the top players will then be invited to compete in the combine, as well.

Jahmai Mashack wraps up four-year Vols tenure

Mashack has hung his hat on being one of the most feared defenders in college basketball. The result was a senior year that saw him named Field of 68 National Defensive Player of the Year and finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He was a member of the 2025 SEC All-Defensive Team for his efforts on that end, as well. In his final season, Mashack started in all 38 games while posting a career-high six points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Both of those marks were also career bests. Mashack played all four of his college seasons in Knoxville under Rick Barnes. He became known as a sort of player coach who had the leadership to take over practices and instructing teammates. He won the prestigious University of Tennessee Torchbearer Award, the highest student honor conferred by the University of Tennessee given to those who served their alma mater with overall excellence and for 'academic achievement and outstanding commitment to others as demonstrated by the student's various activities and significant contributions to the university and the community.'

Igor Milicic Jr. makes an impact in one year with Tennessee

In Milicic's lone year at Tennessee, he started in all 37 games he played in, missing one due to illness. On the year, the lengthy forward posted 9.4 points per game on 47.2% shooting from the field and 31.4% on 3-pointers. He also notched 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Prior to his time at Tennessee where he helped the Vols get back to the Elite Eight, he played at two different schools. He began his career under legendary coach Tony Bennett who was recently coming off a national title. Then, he played at Charlotte before making his way to Tennessee. He was a Third-Team All-AAC member in his final year with the 49ers.

