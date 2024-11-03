Advertisement

VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor give their thoughts on Tennessee football's win over Kentucky.

WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky

WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky

Video of Josh Heupel, Nico Iamleava, Dylan Sampson and more Vols meeting with the media.

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates win over Kentucky

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates win over Kentucky

Photos and video of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Kentucky on Nov. 3, 2024.

Key takeaways: Was that Nico Iamaleava's best game yet for Tennessee?

Key takeaways: Was that Nico Iamaleava's best game yet for Tennessee?

My thoughts from Tennessee football's win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Vols' big-play defense headlines win over Kentucky

Vols' big-play defense headlines win over Kentucky

Tennessee beat Kentucky on Saturday night. Here's how it happened.

VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

VolReport: Reacting to Tennessee football's win over Kentucky

Ryan Sylvia and Noah Taylor give their thoughts on Tennessee football's win over Kentucky.

WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky

WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky

Video of Josh Heupel, Nico Iamleava, Dylan Sampson and more Vols meeting with the media.

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates win over Kentucky

LOOK: Tennessee football celebrates win over Kentucky

Photos and video of Tennessee football celebrating its win over Kentucky on Nov. 3, 2024.

Published Nov 3, 2024
Vegas: Tennessee opens as over three-touchdown favorites vs. Mississippi St
Ryan Sylvia
After Tennessee's win over Kentucky, Vegas has adjusted odds related to the Vols.

Here's where they sit on FanDuel.

Vols heavy favorites vs. Mississippi State

Tennessee is an extreme favorite for its next SEC matchup. The Vols will welcome Mississippi State, who is winless in conference play on Saturday.

Tennessee is currently 23.5-point favorites over the Bulldogs. The money line is at -2300 in the Vols' favor.

The over/under point total sits at 60.5 points.

Odds improve for SEC title, drop for national title

With five teams knotted atop the SEC standings, the Vols control their own destiny. Currently, Tennessee is third in odds to win the conference championship game.

The Vols are at +700 to win the crown being Georgia at +150 and Texas at +200. Right behind Tennessee is LSU, Texas A&M and then Alabama.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 4-star in-state RB Daune Morris visits Tennessee, sets up official visit

To win the national title, the Vols are tied for the sixth-best odds with the Tide despite already beating Alabama and handing it its second loss of the year.

The teams Tennessee trials are Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas and Miami.

To make the playoffs, the Vols have -230 odds.

Dylan Sampson, Nico Iamaleava outside odds to win Heisman

Neither Dylan Sampson or Nico Iamaleava have great odds to win the award, but they are listed with odds.

Sampson has +20000 odds to win which is tied for the 16th best in the country. It is tied for the third best odds at a non-quarterback position behind Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.

Iamaleava has +30000 odds. This is the 23rd best and the final player listed with any odds on FanDuel.

