Vegas: Tennessee opens as over three-touchdown favorites vs. Mississippi St

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) smiles during an interview after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) broke the single season rushing touchdown record at Tennessee during the game between Kentucky. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After Tennessee's win over Kentucky, Vegas has adjusted odds related to the Vols. Here's where they sit on FanDuel.

Vols heavy favorites vs. Mississippi State

Tennessee is an extreme favorite for its next SEC matchup. The Vols will welcome Mississippi State, who is winless in conference play on Saturday. Tennessee is currently 23.5-point favorites over the Bulldogs. The money line is at -2300 in the Vols' favor. The over/under point total sits at 60.5 points.

Odds improve for SEC title, drop for national title

With five teams knotted atop the SEC standings, the Vols control their own destiny. Currently, Tennessee is third in odds to win the conference championship game. The Vols are at +700 to win the crown being Georgia at +150 and Texas at +200. Right behind Tennessee is LSU, Texas A&M and then Alabama.

To win the national title, the Vols are tied for the sixth-best odds with the Tide despite already beating Alabama and handing it its second loss of the year. The teams Tennessee trials are Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas and Miami. To make the playoffs, the Vols have -230 odds.

Dylan Sampson, Nico Iamaleava outside odds to win Heisman